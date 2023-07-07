Home » New course on SubD modeling
New course on SubD modeling

New course on SubD modeling


Are you ready to take your creativity to another level? Try the new ThinkParametric course, Unlock Your Creativity with SubD Modeling in Rhino 7taught by Arie Willem de Jongh.

SubD modeling is a powerful technique built into Rhino 7 that lets you easily create free, organic shapes with pinpoint accuracy. With Rhino 7, this technique is even more accessible, perfect for delving into and exploring all its possibilities.

This course is free for registered members of ThinkParametric. Membership cost is currently $289 (full access to the library for one year). Users will also have access to the ThinkParametric community of students and experts who provide insights and support throughout the course.

Start now!

