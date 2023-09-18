New COVID-19 Variant Vaccine Approved and Available Annually, Similar to Influenza Vaccine

New Vaccine Against Covid-19 Variants to be Available Annually

An updated vaccine specifically designed to target new variants of covid-19 will soon be accessible in pharmacies and vaccination centers on the Island, according to Dr. Iris Cardona, the main medical officer of Health. Similar to the influenza vaccine, this new vaccine is intended to be administered annually. The vaccine has recently received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will be available for anyone aged six months or older who received their last covid vaccine more than two months ago or have never received it.

Dr. Cardona stated that the vaccine will be accessible to all citizens, and its availability will be determined by the type of insurance one has. With a wide network of providers, including chain pharmacies, community pharmacies, primary care centers, vaccination clinics, and the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, the vaccine will be available in all places. Unlike previous vaccines against covid-19 that were distributed by the federal government, this new vaccine can be purchased by private distributors, similar to vaccines against influenza, tetanus, or measles, among others. It can be purchased commercially without any restrictions. To educate the public about the differences between this vaccine and previous ones, the Department of Health will launch an educational process through the media and will meet with suppliers to discuss its scientific framework.

Infectious disease specialist Humberto M. Guiot expressed confidence in the acceptance of the new phase of vaccinations, as Puerto Rico has demonstrated a positive attitude towards vaccines. However, he emphasized the need for continuous educational campaigns, as studies have shown a significant reduction in the effectiveness of vaccines against covid-19 over time. While the emergency period declared since 2020 has ended, Guiot highlighted the increasing number of cases and emphasized the importance of vaccination in reducing the likelihood of severe disease, hospitalization, and mortality.

With the possible distribution of the new vaccine beginning this month, Guiot discussed how it could redefine the future of vaccination against covid-19. Several companies are already designing strategies to facilitate the annual update of the vaccine. It is anticipated that in the coming years, a single vaccine that combines protection against influenza, covid-19, and other respiratory pathogens will be available. This development would eliminate the need for individuals to receive multiple vaccines simultaneously.

The availability of an updated vaccine against new variants of covid-19 presents a positive step in combating the ongoing pandemic. As citizens remain informed and proactive in their approach to vaccination, the possibility of reducing severe illness and mortality rates increases.

