New crime in commune 10 of Neiva

The young man murdered with a firearm in the east of the city of Neiva was identified as Johan.

In the early hours of yesterday, at approximately 03:09, locals reported to the police the homicide of a man on Calle 26 with Carrera 53, a public road in the Los Machines neighborhood, in commune 10 of the capital of Huila.

According to what was stated by the inhabitants of the sector, they heard two detonations and upon verification, they observed a person lying on the ground on the road with a blood count and informed the Police. Apparently, the victim was not from the sector and she was at the scene wearing a jacket with a black hood, black cap and mask, gray Jean and gray tennis shoes with red.

Police have reported that the perpetrator possibly materialized the act and fled on foot. So far, those responsible for this act and the causes that led to the homicide are unknown.

It should be noted that in the sector where the event occurred there are no security cameras that allow evidence of its motives, which makes the work of the authorities even more difficult.

Uniformed officers are investigating this unfortunate event and hope to have the collaboration of the public to clarify the facts and bring those responsible to justice.

The acts of insecurity that have been occurring in this sector of the tenth commune of Neiva have already claimed the lives of several people. They investigate whether the facts are related or are totally unrelated.

The victim’s body was taken to Legal Medicine, in order to be subjected to the respective rigorous tasks, waiting to be fully identified and that his relatives do what is pertinent for his obsequies.