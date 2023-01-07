New Crown Diagnosis and Treatment Plan (Trial Version 10) released to add positive antigen test as diagnostic criteria

China News Service, January 6. According to the website of the National Health and Medical Commission, in order to further improve the medical treatment of new coronavirus infection and effectively improve the level of standardized and homogeneous diagnosis and treatment, the National Health and Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, according to the new crown Relevant requirements for the optimization and adjustment of virus infection Class B management and epidemic prevention and control measures, combined with the characteristics of the Omicron mutant strain and the disease characteristics of the infected person, the organization revised the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Program (Trial Ninth Edition)” , Formed the “New Coronavirus Infection Diagnosis and Treatment Program (Trial Version 10)”. The key revisions are as follows:

1. The name of the disease has been adjusted

According to the “Overall Plan for the Implementation of “Class B and B Management” for Novel Coronavirus Infection” by the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, the name of the disease was changed from “Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia” to “Novel Coronavirus Infection”. The main consideration is that in the early stage of the epidemic, the pathogenicity of the new coronavirus is relatively strong, and most of them have clinical manifestations of pneumonia. As the new coronavirus continues to mutate, after the Omicron strain becomes the main epidemic strain, the pathogenicity of the virus weakens, and the main symptoms of the infected human body are cough, fever, sore throat, etc. Only a small number of infected people will develop pneumonia. Therefore, “new coronavirus infection” can more accurately reflect the characteristics of the disease.

2. No longer judge “suspected cases”

With the increasing variety of diagnostic methods and the continuous improvement of diagnostic efficiency, the current novel coronavirus infection can be diagnosed in a timely, rapid and accurate manner through nucleic acid and antigen detection. In most cases, there will be no cases where the epidemiological history and clinical manifestations meet the characteristics of the disease but the etiology cannot be clarified for a long time. Therefore, in order to further improve the efficiency of clinical diagnosis and treatment, and better achieve rapid admission and treatment, the tenth version of the plan no longer judges “suspected cases”.

3. Increase the positive detection of new coronavirus antigen as a diagnostic standard

Antigen detection has better detection sensitivity for infected persons with higher viral load. With the continuous maturity of antigen detection technology and the continuous improvement of detection accuracy, people infected with the new coronavirus, especially those with strong infectiousness, can be diagnosed in time through antigen detection. And considering that most infected people are treated at home, antigen detection is easy to operate, and it is convenient for infected people to perform rapid self-testing. Therefore, the tenth version of the diagnosis and treatment plan added “positive detection of new coronavirus antigen” to the diagnostic criteria.

4. Further optimize the “clinical classification”

From the perspective of clinical manifestations of the disease, the common type generally represents the most common typical manifestations of the disease. The early pathogenicity of the new coronavirus is strong, and a considerable number of infected people have typical pneumonia manifestations. Therefore, the classification method of “light, common, severe, and critical” is adopted in the clinical classification. With the continuous mutation of the virus, especially since the Omicron strain became popular, the pathogenicity of the virus has gradually weakened, and the characteristics of the disease have undergone significant changes. Most infected people have mild symptoms, and the proportion of pneumonia has dropped significantly. In order to better reflect the characteristics of the disease, the tenth version of the plan adjusted the clinical classification, mainly according to the severity of the disease of the infected person, into “light, medium, severe, and critical”, which is more in line with clinical reality.