The New Crown Epidemic Prevention Master Says｜Zhang Wei: Eat well, live regularly, work and rest well, and be emotional

“The so-called ‘going to work to prevent illness’, instead of blindly hoarding medicine, it is better to hoard more immunity, so as to achieve a moderate diet, regular daily life, moderate work and rest, and smooth emotions. This is a practical method for everyone. “Last night, in the second live broadcast of the “New Crown Epidemic Prevention Master Talk” series hosted by the Municipal Health and Health Commission, the Municipal Science and Technology Commission, and the Municipal Health Promotion Committee Office, Zhang Wei, director of the Pulmonology Department of Shuguang Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, led Here comes a science popularization with the theme of “warm tea, health and epidemic prevention”.

Prophylaxis is not recommended

Zhang Wei said that Chinese medicine regards the new crown as an “epidemic disease”. The history of the development of Chinese medicine is the history of fighting against epidemic diseases. The history of treating epidemic diseases has a long history in the Chinese nation. Compared with other epidemics in Chinese history, the new crown is more contagious, has greater influence, and has far-reaching social influence. Chinese medicine emphasizes prevention first.

Many citizens wonder whether people who have not been infected can avoid infection through preventive medication. In this regard, Zhang Wei explained that Chinese medicine pays attention to syndrome differentiation and treatment – some people will be very cold (coldization) when they get sick, and some people will be very hot (thermalization).

Zhang Wei said that if you are infected with the new coronavirus and there are no suitable Chinese medicinal materials at home, you can actually use some alternative methods of medicine and food for auxiliary treatment. For example, green onion, ginger and brown sugar water can be drunk when chills and sweating occur in the early stage. At this stage, scraping, warming the abdomen, and drinking hot porridge can also help shorten the course of the disease; stewed fruit is also effective, and pear is a very good food for nourishing the lungs. Stewing for a while is good for the lungs. Oranges are neutral and cool, and have the effect of clearing away heat and nourishing the lungs. Dry and hot food, such as durian and mango, should not be eaten during the prevention and disease period.

TCM conditioning “recovery after recovery”

Zhang Wei pointed out that after some people’s nucleic acid turns negative, they are still accompanied by symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, backache and sweating. He suggested that “Yangkang” citizens in need can be treated in a targeted manner through TCM conditioning, which is often referred to in TCM as “preventing recovery after recovery”. For example, fatigue and shortness of breath are manifestations of qi deficiency. , People with backache and sweating can take Liuwei Dihuang Pills and other tonifying kidney and Qi.

Zhang Wei reminded “Yangkang” that although the proportion of secondary infection in a short period of time is very low, if the immunity is low, there is still the possibility of reinfection. Beware of the common cold for the first two months after recovery. He suggested that the elderly and people with underlying diseases should take moderate and low-intensity exercises such as Baduanjin and Tai Chi to help them recover as soon as possible while actively treating the underlying diseases.

Zhang Wei also recommended two prescriptions that can be kept at home: one is a tea substitute for pharyngitis, the formula is 3 grams of wood butterfly, 6 grams of medlar, 3 grams of white chrysanthemum, and 3 grams of Magnolia officinalis. The second is for phlegm stasis, the formula is 3 grams of orange red, 3 grams of fat sea, and 3 grams of Magnolia officinalis.

Zhang Wei told citizens and friends that he hopes that everyone will treat the new crown with a peaceful mind, pay attention to it but don’t panic and be nervous, eat moderately, live regularly, work and rest well, and be emotionally smooth.

Xinmin Evening News reporter Gao Yang Zuoyan