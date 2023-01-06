With the development of the epidemic situation, many citizens infected with the new crown virus are now “healthy”, but they still continue to have symptoms such as cough, chest tightness, and sweating. In order to help the citizens recover as soon as possible, Jinjiang Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine gave full play to the unique advantages of traditional Chinese medicine and officially launched the new crown rehabilitation clinic yesterday. A number of Chinese medicine experts will attend the consultation to help patients eliminate residual poison in the body with traditional Chinese medicine therapy.

Chinese medicine experts sit in the new crown rehabilitation clinic.

“I tested positive on January 2. After taking cold medicine, it has turned cloudy in the past two days. But I still feel unwell, with chest tightness and sweating from time to time.” 41-year-old Shi Caiqing came early in the morning Waiting at the new crown rehabilitation clinic. Cai Wenmo, the chief person in charge of the Jinjiang New Crown Infection Medical Treatment Expert Group, the vice president of Jinjiang Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and the chief Chinese physician, Cai Wenmo, asked about his condition carefully, and judged Shi Caiqing’s qi deficiency by observing the texture, color, and shape of the tongue coating. Accompanied by the deficiency of qi in the middle, he was prescribed traditional Chinese medicine for invigorating qi and nourishing blood for conditioning.

“Recently, many patients have reported symptoms such as cough, chest tightness, dizziness, weakness, fear of wind and cold, loss of appetite, loss of sense of smell and taste after turning negative, and some people may feel anxious and have night dreams and dreaminess.” Cai Wenmo told reporters that these symptoms are caused by the residual poison in the patient’s body and weak righteousness. TCM diagnosis and treatment in the convalescent period is based on the idea of ​​TCM treatment before disease, that is, prevention before disease (to prevent the occurrence of disease), prevention of disease after disease (to prevent the development of disease), and prevention of recovery after disease (to prevent the recurrence of disease). Treatment, “one policy per person”, adopts methods such as Chinese herbal decoction pieces, acupuncture, massage, cupping, scraping, acupoint application, etc., and cooperates with guided diet therapy to relieve the patient’s discomfort.

So, how to replenish Qi after “Yangkang”? Cai Wenmo said that people with qi deficiency are manifested as fatigue, shortness of breath, listlessness, fear of wind and cold, etc., they can eat raw astragalus and Korean ginseng to replenish qi, or use Sishen (Poria cocos, Chinese yam, Gorgon fruit, lotus seed ) to have a soup with ribs or pigeon consommé. People with yin deficiency often have symptoms such as dry mouth, insomnia, and upset. They can eat lotus seeds, heterophylla, etc., or duck soup or turtle fish soup, and add some wolfberry. If it is a deficiency of both qi and yin, you can eat heterophylla, sealwort, polygonatum, etc.

The reporter learned that the “New Coronary Rehabilitation Clinic” of Jinjiang Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine is located in the Prevention and Treatment Department on the first floor of the Inpatient Department. Patients who come to see a doctor must make an appointment in advance on the official account of the hospital.

(Reporter Li Lingling)

