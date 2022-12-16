Original title: Strong and warm, all parts of Jiangsu promote the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown

For the elderly group, vaccination is the most effective measure to prevent new coronavirus infection at present. In the past few days, various places in Jiangsu have taken multiple measures to increase their efforts to increase the vaccination rate of the elderly against the new crown.

Xu Xiuying, a 91-year-old man in Suqian City, has been delayed in getting the new crown vaccine due to physical reasons. Recently, the staff drove the elderly to the vaccination point. After completing the entry of ID card information, the first vaccination was successfully completed. The staff also accompany the elderly to register, get injections, stay under observation, and finally send them home safely.

In addition, community workers have also done a good job in the investigation and publicity and mobilization of vaccination work through various methods such as residents’ WeChat groups and telephone calls. For the elderly suffering from chronic diseases, the staff arranges professional doctors to answer and dispel their safety concerns. It is understood that December 5 this year to January 5 next year is the “critical month” for the vaccination of the elderly in Chongchuan District, Nantong City. The local Hepingqiao Street invited doctors to take turns in eight communities to vaccinate the elderly against the new crown.

Wang Dongmei, Secretary of the Party Committee of Beihaodong Village Community, Hepingqiao Street, Nantong City, said that they greeted the living room and small speakers in the corridor in advance to call on the elderly in the jurisdiction who have not been fully vaccinated or who have not had a single shot to get vaccinated.

Considering the recent cold weather, Zhenjiang Danyang, Lianyungang Ganyu District and other places have strengthened the warmth of the vaccination sites and equipped relevant emergency facilities to ensure the safety of vaccinations for the elderly.

Shi Yanqin, person in charge of the centralized vaccination site in Ganyu District, Lianyungang City, said: “Recently, we have focused on optimizing vaccination services, and continue to provide the elderly with the most convenient conditions for vaccination by setting up green channels for the elderly. For the disabled elderly, select medical personnel to provide door-to-door or nearby vaccination services.”

