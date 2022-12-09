Original title: New crown virus vaccination is safe and convenient, Xiaobu directly visited the vaccination site in Pudong

“150 vaccines were vaccinated this morning, and there are already quite a few people queuing at noon.” On December 8, the second day after the release of the “New Ten Measures”, the Huamu Community Health Service Center ushered in the peak of queuing up for the vaccination of the new crown vaccine , There are many elderly people in the long queue.

The “afternoon session” started at 1:30, and the first person to walk in was Yuan Guiying, a resident of Huamu Street, who was born in 1933. “My father is 92 years old. He has been a little unwell these days, but he insisted on coming with my mother. The doctor just said that he will come back for vaccination after he is well.” Four children, 65-year-old son, said: “My mother has no underlying diseases, but she has to wear protective clothing. She came today for the first injection, and then for the second injection.”

At the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Shanghai held on December 8, Wu Jinglei, deputy director of the Municipal Prevention and Control Office, reiterated that a large amount of research evidence at home and abroad shows that vaccination can effectively prevent severe illness and death. Especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly are prone to develop severe illness, critical illness and even death after being infected with the new coronavirus. It is necessary to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus as soon as possible. In order to better protect your own life safety and health, and for the sake of your family, it is recommended that elderly friends over 60 years old, especially those over 80 years old, seize the current window period, get vaccinated as soon as possible, and wear the “invisible protection” of vaccines for themselves. Clothes”.

Pudong New Area has taken effective measures to actively prepare for vaccination, and has distributed inhaled vaccines to all community health service centers. Recently, all of them have been delivered in place, and personnel training has been carried out. Citizens have another choice for vaccination.

On the morning of the same day, a girl born in 1986 completed the third vaccination at Huamu Community Health Service Center and became the center’s first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine recipient.

The relevant person in charge of the Huamu Community Health Service Center said: “Omicron is highly contagious, and the role of the vaccine in preventing severe illness and death has been confirmed many times in clinical trials at home and abroad. The elderly are more likely to develop severe illness than the young, especially those who Seize the time to complete the full vaccination.”

In order to meet the needs of the masses for vaccination, the Huamu Community Health Service Center has now added a delayed vaccination service, and arranges vaccinations every day, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, three times a day in the morning, afternoon, and evening, and there are no holidays on weekends . The reporter learned that all community health service centers in the new district have implemented detailed vaccination work to ensure sufficient and safe vaccines.

Notice

(1) The booster immunization interval for people aged 60 and over is 3 months;

(2) Elderly people aged 70 and above must be accompanied by family members or volunteers for vaccination;

(3) The inhaled vaccine can only be selected after a successful appointment in the Health Cloud APP, and the appointment will only be available when stocks last. If you choose to receive an inhaled vaccine, you need to provide a negative nucleic acid report within 24 hours;

(4) When entering a community health service center, a negative nucleic acid report within 48 hours is required.

Source: Released by Pudong