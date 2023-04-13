Home News New currency notes will not be available on Eid
News

by admin
Karachi: State Bank has decided not to issue new currency notes for the citizens on Eid.

State Bank sources say that after Kovid-19, the State Bank stopped the issuance of new currency notes, while the process of receiving new notes from the relevant branch was started through the SMS service, however, this year, the SMS service And new notes will not be provided to people through banks.

