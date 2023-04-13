10
Karachi: State Bank has decided not to issue new currency notes for the citizens on Eid.
State Bank sources say that after Kovid-19, the State Bank stopped the issuance of new currency notes, while the process of receiving new notes from the relevant branch was started through the SMS service, however, this year, the SMS service And new notes will not be provided to people through banks.
See also Experts from Beijing Anzhen Hospital: Family members should pay attention to the blood pressure, heartbeat and other related instruments of the elderly at home.