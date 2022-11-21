“A further postponement of the start of the activities covered by the contract – already initially scheduled for August 1, 2022 – could concretely endanger compliance with the final deadline for carrying out the work (11.30.2026) and the implementation times of the PNRR, so that the national interest in the speedy completion of the work and the interest of the awarding party in the speedy prosecution of the procedures certainly appear to prevail”.

With this reasoning, the first section of the Liguria Regional Administrative Court rejected the request for suspension in the context of the appeal presented by Eteria, the consortium led by the Gavio and Caltagirone groups with the Spanish Acciona and Rcm Costruzioni, against the awarding of the tender for the construction of the new breakwater of the port of Genoa to the Webuild-Fincantieri consortium, and postponed the discussion of the appeal on the merits. The hearing of the appeal is set for January 27, 2023. The suspension would have represented a setback of at least 6-8 months for the signing of the contract and the start of the construction site of the great work.

The Extraordinary Commissioner and the other public administrations were represented in the courtroom by the State Attorney’s Office in the persons of lawyers Giuseppe Novaresi and Maria Chiara Ghia. Their arguments relating to the rules of the Pnrr which oblige the administrative justice to take into account the timing and importance of the works, were accepted by the judges of the Liguria Regional Administrative Court.

The appeal requested, subject to suspension, the annulment of the decree awarding the president of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, extraordinary commissioner for the construction of the infrastructure. The object of the appeal is the “decree for the award of the complex integrated contract having as its object the elaboration of the definitive and executive design relating to the first and second functional phase and the execution of the works of the first functional phase”, based on auction at 928 million. The total cost of the work is expected to be 1.3 billion euros, also covered by Pnrr funds.

The new dam is planned to be built in front of the old port of Sampierdarena, on a 50-metre depth, 6.2 km long, 450 meters away from the existing breakwater. The work program foresees the start in 2023 and the conclusion by the end of 2026.

“The Genoa Dam goes ahead _ comments the president of the Region Giovanni Toti _ the TAR rejected the request for suspension. Good news that avoids a setback for the construction of a fundamental work for Liguria and for the country Now forward to get to the start of the works as soon as possible”.