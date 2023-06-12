Home » New date for Icfes Saber Pro tests: Check your summons!
New date for Icfes Saber Pro tests: Check your summons!

New date for Icfes Saber Pro tests: Check your summons!

The Colombian Institute for the Evaluation of Education (Icfes) announced the new date for the presentation of the Saber Pro and TyT tests, after they were postponed on May 27 and 28 due to problems in the system. The tests will be carried out in pencil and paper on June 25.

The Icfes reported that the technical problems presented in the application platform of the Saber Pro and TyT tests led to the postponement of the exams throughout the country. Faced with this situation, the institute has been working on the necessary adjustments to resume the electronic application of the State test for students of technical, technological and professional careers.

To find out the place and time of presentation of the Saber Pro or Saber TyT 2023-1 exams, the Icfes provided a simple procedure. Students must follow the following steps:

  1. Enter the website:
  2. Select “SABER PRO Y TYT 20231 PAPER” in the “Application” section.
  3. Choose the test to be presented.
  4. Enter the type and number of document.

It is vitally important that students pay attention to the publication of the new dates and follow the instructions provided by Icfes to ensure adequate preparation and presentation of the Saber Pro and TyT tests.

