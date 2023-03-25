The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, and the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez Ríos, delivered the pension reform project to the General Secretary of the Congress of the Republic, Gregorio Eljach Pacheco.change for old age‘, which contains 89 articles.

Immediately afterwards, the assistants and members of the Salary and Labor Policies Agreement Commission and other guests at the Constitution Hall, witnessed the event in which the initiative was transferred to the Seventh Commission for its study and analysis.

The pension reform project that was presented by the Government of Change establishes the pillar system made up of:

The solidarity pillar, which will benefit the more than 2 million 500 thousand over 65 years of age, who will be granted an income equivalent to $223,800 per month.

The similar contribution pillar, which will grant a life annuity to people who could not retire but who have weeks in Colpensiones or savings in their individual account in a Pension Fund Administrator.

The requirement to receive this income is to be over 65 years of age and have contributed a minimum of 150 weeks and a maximum of 999 weeks.

In the contributory pillar, there will be all the people affiliated to the System, where Colpensiones will receive the contributions up to the first 3 smlmv quoted and the Pension Fund Administrators the contributions that exceed 3 smlmv.

Those people who have the ability to pay and can save to obtain a better pension will be part of the voluntary individual savings pillar.

The initiative proposes the creation of a savings fund, which will avoid any impact on the stock market and the acquisition of TES.

Additionally, it establishes special conditions for women, granting a reduction in the number of minimum weeks required for the recognition of the pension, of 50 weeks for each child without exceeding 3 children.

It contemplates that the disability and survivor pensions continue the same, with the same requirements, but now they will be recognized by Colpensiones.

Likewise, it defines that acquired rights will be respected, that is, pensioners continue under the same conditions.

