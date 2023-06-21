Home » New delegates of the Registry in Chocó
New delegates of the Registry in Chocó

Before the governor of Chocó, the new departmental delegates of the Civil Status Registry in Chocó, Yurleidis Granados and Ricardo Montoya, took office.

These departmental delegates will be in charge of organizing, preparing and organizing the logistics for the October 29 voting in Chocó.

Dayra Ibargüen and Yeferson Murillo, who were in Chocó, were transferred to Cundinamarca and Huila, respectively.

Movements were also filed in 17 Chocó municipal registry offices; some were transferred to Cundinamarca, Boyacá and Santander; others were internally rotated.

