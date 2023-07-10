New development concept for the Linz university district

The architectural competition has been running since the end of June and is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2025: 54,000 square meters east of the JKU, adjacent to the Science Park, are available for the new Institute of Digital Sciences Austria (IDSA). The Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft (BIG) has acquired the building rights for this. By 2036/37, around 6,000 students will find space there. A five- to six-storey development is planned, with the number of storeys being reduced to three to four towards the allotment gardens.

No piecemeal rededications

The JKU will also need more space – the “House of Schools” and a multi-storey car park in the west are currently being built. In addition, companies are looking for links to these educational institutions and want to settle in the area. Because building land is scarce, agriculturally used areas east of the university would first have to be detached from the national green belt and then repurposed. The local development concept (ÖEK) is to be revised in order to avoid a piecemeal rededication in cases of need. “We are playing with open cards, also towards the population, there has to be a compromise between the residents and overriding interests,” says Mayor Klaus Luger (SP).

Concrete planning specifications

“In coordination with the state, we are working out the specific planning specifications, also taking into account other projects such as the light rail route, the half-way connection to the motorway, forestry plans, etc.”, says planning councilor Dietmar Prammer (SP). These challenges must all be weighed up and reconciled. The area to be examined includes the entire JKU site and extends to the Katzbach in the east. The areas in question are evaluated on the basis of urban development, ecological, economic and social criteria.

transparent process

All stakeholders, including residents, should be involved. Luger promises a transparent process. “There will also be a weighing of interests, not everything will be sealed,” says Luger. The development concept should then be the basis for any changes to the development and zoning plan. The planning horizon is a long-term one. “The ÖEK is designed for 15 years,” says Markus Achleitner (VP), responsible for regional planning. But you want to think beyond this period.

Green: Businesses only on existing building land

Criticism of possible company settlements comes from the Greens. “It’s unacceptable that the digital university is being taken as an opportunity to allow large-scale construction here,” says Eva Schobesberger, city councilor for climate change. The “further development” of the university quarter and especially the settlement of companies must be thought of on already existing building land. The green belt around the JKU cools and ventilates large parts of the city. To even begin to endanger this would be a mistake from which generations would have to suffer.

