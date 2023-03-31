Home News New development in the Russia-Ukraine war! – News from World
New development in the Russia-Ukraine war!

New development in the Russia-Ukraine war!

According to the news of MyNet, Ukraine- Russia While the war continues, the Kiev administration is preparing for a counter-offensive. In fact, the Ukrainian Defense Minister even gave a date and said, ‘We will attack with weapons from the West like April or May’.

OBJECTIVE TO END THE OCCUPATION

Ukraine is preparing for a counter-offensive in the war that has been going on since February 24 last year. Kiev’s plan is to end the occupation with a powerful offensive against Russia at the front. “We will attack like April or May,” said the Ukrainian Defense Minister, giving the date for the counterattack. Tanks and battleships sent from the West will also play an important role in the counterattack.

RUSSIA’S LOSSES INCREASED

Their losses in Bahmut, Russia, increased. The Ukrainian Artillery Brigade shot down an ammunition depot and a Russian supply truck. After the attack, fire broke out in the warehouse and truck.

STATEMENT FROM ZELENSKI: WE CANNOT ALLOW THIS

Zelensky “If we withdraw from Bahmut, Putin, who smells blood, will come upon us more. We cannot allow this,’ he said.

