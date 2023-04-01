New Development, New Opportunity, New Hope (Focus on Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023)–International–People’s Daily Online

On March 31, the 4-day Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 came to an end. About 2,000 guests from more than 50 countries and regions conducted in-depth discussions in more than 30 sub-forums and activities, exchanged ideas, built international consensus, and contributed to improving global governance and enhancing the well-being of people in all countries.

“In an uncertain world, solidarity, cooperation and openness are particularly important”

Since its establishment 22 years ago, the scale and influence of the Boao Forum for Asia have continued to expand. It has become an important bridge connecting China and the world, and an international communication platform with Asian characteristics and global influence.

The theme of the forum’s annual meeting, “Uncertain World: Unity and Cooperation to Meet Challenges, Openness and Inclusiveness to Promote Development”, reflects the common aspiration of the international community for peace, cooperation and development.

On the afternoon of March 31, Li Baodong, secretary-general of the Boao Forum for Asia, said at the closing press conference of the annual meeting that the annual meeting of the forum made an in-depth analysis of the main problems facing the world today, enhanced the consensus of the international community on solidarity and cooperation, and put forward proposals to promote The proposals for world economic recovery and sustainable development have achieved important positive results. All parties believe that precious time should not be wasted on geopolitical confrontation, ideological confrontation and geoeconomic fragmentation, but should unite as one to meet long-term challenges; to truly achieve stability and prosperity, we must maintain free trade and adhere to openness Inclusiveness, revitalizing multilateralism, and deepening regional cooperation; Asian countries should continue to deepen cooperation, especially promote economic cooperation and friendly relations between China and other Asian countries, and actively expand cooperation with countries outside the region.

Inside and outside the venue, representatives of political, business and academic circles from all over the world had candid exchanges on many important issues in the four sections of “development and inclusiveness”, “governance and security”, “regional and global”, “present and future” set up by the annual meeting of the forum, and jointly Call for peaceful development, solidarity and cooperation.

Yasuo Fukuda, chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Boao Forum for Asia and former Japanese Prime Minister, said in a speech at the sub-forum “Asian Regional Cooperation: New Opportunities, New Challenges” that solidarity and cooperation are crucial to the development of Asia. The Asian forum and the world urgently need to discuss and solve the problems.

“The forum’s annual conference focuses on the current frontier issues of development in Asia and the world, and provides a platform for people from all walks of life to exchange ideas and communicate in depth.” Martin Jacques, a well-known British scholar and expert on China, said, “Everyone will jointly explore global governance and development in Boao. The way. China and Asia are becoming more and more important in the world structure, and the voice of the Boao Forum for Asia will have an increasingly important influence.”

“In an uncertain world, solidarity, cooperation, openness and tolerance are particularly important.” Wang Binying, Deputy Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, said that since its inception, the Boao Forum for Asia has become an effective platform for information, policy and experience exchange. All stakeholders in the international community should adhere to mutual respect, win-win cooperation, and shared responsibilities, seek solutions, and jointly promote economic growth and sustainable development.

“China is a constructive force promoting global development and addressing security challenges”

The international public goods that China provides to the world are becoming more and more abundant. From the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative to the global development initiative, global security initiative, and global civilization initiative, the ideological connotation and practical path of building a community of shared future for mankind have been continuously expanded, which has been well received by all parties involved. Positive evaluation.

“China is a constructive force that promotes global development and responds to security challenges.” Former Slovenian President Danilo Turk spoke highly of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. In his view, these initiatives provide action guidelines for promoting world peace and development, and thus have received positive responses from many countries.

At the sub-forum on “Coordinating Development and Security”, Vince Henderson, Dominica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy, took the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative as an example, saying that this successful initiative has brought great benefits to developing countries. Countries bring prosperity and development, “without this initiative, many countries would not be able to achieve the SDGs”.

Bei Zhemin, managing partner of Oliver Wyman, said that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has strongly promoted multilateral cooperation and driven the coordinated development of countries and regions along the route. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative is also developing continuously, and its connotation and extension continue to expand.

Michele Geraci, former deputy minister of the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, believes that in an uncertain world, China‘s certainty is crucial. He spoke highly of the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, “The goal of this concept is to keep all people from being left behind in development, to promote the rebalancing of development between the global South and the North, and to strive to ensure more sustainable development.”

“Chinese-style modernization brings important opportunities to the world“

Not long ago, Hainan welcomed the first batch of inbound group tourists after the COVID-19 epidemic. Hainan’s tourism market continues to boom, and the “Golden Week” of the tourism industry has become the “Golden Month” and “Golden Season”. There are many tourists, and the sales of duty-free products on outlying islands continue to be hot, showing the background of China‘s strong economic resilience, great potential and full of vitality. Inside and outside the annual meeting of the forum, “economic recovery”, “Chinese-style modernization”, “high-quality development” and “opening up” have become hot topics of discussion.

“When I came to China this time, people were talking enthusiastically about Chinese-style modernization, which left a deep impression on me.” Ban Ki-moon, chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia, said that China has made important contributions to the implementation of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“How can China help hundreds of millions of people get rid of poverty in a short period of time? The answer is through Chinese-style modernization.” Former Philippine President Arroyo said at the sub-forum, “Chinese-style modernization brings important opportunities to the world.”

According to Zafar Uddin Mahmood, Policy Advisor to the Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for Asia, Chinese-style modernization condenses the development wisdom of the Chinese people and brings important inspiration to all countries in the world, especially developing countries.

When talking about the Chinese economy, Hu Yishan, chief consultant of the Malaysian Pacific Research Center, said that as the world‘s second largest economy, China has always supported multilateralism, adhered to trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and played an important role in promoting the recovery of the world economy.

KPMG Asia Pacific Chairman Tao Kuangchun said that China‘s continuous expansion and opening up will definitely provide more opportunities for companies from all over the world to develop in China. “China‘s super-large domestic market, complete industrial system, and industrious and innovative people are a strong attraction for foreign investment.”

Cai Weicai, Senior Vice President of Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank, believes that as a platform to advocate and promote multilateralism, free trade and win-win cooperation, the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 has effectively consolidated the consensus of all countries to jointly promote the recovery of the world economy and promote the international community to strengthen policies Coordination and solidarity cooperation.

Looking forward to the future, a down-to-earth and courageous China will bring more stability and positive energy to a world full of uncertainties; a confident, open and promising China will continue to provide new opportunities for the world with its own new development. Opportunities; a China that is committed to its responsibilities will bring new inspiration and new hope to promote peace, development, prosperity and progress of mankind.

(Reporters Yu Yichun, Gao Shi, Zhang Penghui, Chen Shangwen, Wang Hailin, Zhang Mengxu, Liu Hui, Liu Nian, Jiang Xuejie, Zhang Weihao, Han Chunyao, Luo Shanshan, Zhou Shanshan, Cui Yan, Li Dong)

“People’s Daily” (version 03, April 1, 2023)