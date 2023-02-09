The Attorney General’s Office appointed the lawyer Araly González González as the new director of the Cesar sectional Prosecutor’s Office whose headquarters are located in Valledupar.

González assumes the position replacing the official Ronald Dario Calderon Viecowho was in the direction as manager since last December 2.

Calderón Vieco will again assume the Specialized Section 8 Prosecutor’s Office to deal with notorious cases related to homicides or other crimes. Meanwhile, the new director is expected to assume her functions between next Friday or Monday.

The lawyer Araly González, specialist in Criminal Law and Criminologyhas been in the public entity for around 22 years where she has served as director of sectional Prosecutors for the departments of Casanare and Meta.