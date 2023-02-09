Home News New director of Cesar sectional Prosecutors is appointed
News

New director of Cesar sectional Prosecutors is appointed

by admin
New director of Cesar sectional Prosecutors is appointed

The Attorney General’s Office appointed the lawyer Araly González González as the new director of the Cesar sectional Prosecutor’s Office whose headquarters are located in Valledupar.

González assumes the position replacing the official Ronald Dario Calderon Viecowho was in the direction as manager since last December 2.

Calderón Vieco will again assume the Specialized Section 8 Prosecutor’s Office to deal with notorious cases related to homicides or other crimes. Meanwhile, the new director is expected to assume her functions between next Friday or Monday.

The lawyer Araly González, specialist in Criminal Law and Criminologyhas been in the public entity for around 22 years where she has served as director of sectional Prosecutors for the departments of Casanare and Meta.

See also  AC Milan fans damage Duino Sud service area: investigations started

You may also like

They investigate Valledupar Transit agents for allegedly demanding...

Promoting the upgrading of the quality of catering,...

With a record of agreements, a protest was...

Total abandonment in Ayacucho. – Centrópolis Newspaper

U.S. controls China with balloon fleet to monitor...

Atlético Nacional strikes first in the Super League

Nanjing traffic lights are too popular. Netizens: It...

What are the most devastating earthquakes?

Earthquake went unnoticed 28 years later.

A series of measures to promote the upgrading...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy