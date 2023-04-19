Home » New director of the ADR territorial technical unit is from Huilense
New director of the ADR territorial technical unit is from Huilense

The President of the Agriculture Development Agency appointed engineer Leandro Córdoba González as the new Director of the Rural Development Technical Unit 11 of the ADR Ministry of Agriculture, Huila and Caquetá.
The engineer Leandro Córdoba González said that the rural panoramas of the departments of Huila and Caquetá are one of his main priorities and for which he will work on the reform of rural agriculture.

The new director of the territorial technical unit is an Environmental Engineer, a specialist in Environmental Management, a specialist in Occupational Health Management, in Senior Management, as well as a Master’s Degree in Environmental and Energy Management of Organizations from the University of La Rioja Spain and is currently a Master’s Candidate in Environmental Management from the University of the Andean Area

These departments must work with other agencies, such as national land authorities, to make them global food powerhouses. “As a rural development agency, we will work hard to restore this facility, which has not made significant progress in recent years. We will reach all territorial structures and organizations with productive projects. We will make farmers competitive, sustainable and self-sufficient. In this way, they create their own resources to improve the quality of life”, said the new director.

Córdoba González has served as head of the Public Services office in the municipality of Iquira, was manager of public companies in Iquira, environmental director of Aquateknica Ltda, manager of Ecoltek Ingeniería SAS, was an advisor for Quality and Environmental Public Companies of Neiva, has also led the Area Productive Assets Rural Development Agency-Adr

