New director of the National Land Agency for Chocó

The lawyer Luis Darley Cuesta was appointed Territorial Director for the Chocó Department of the National Land Agency and has already taken office before the national director Gerardo Vega.

The National Land Agency was created in December 2015, is attached to the Ministry of Agriculture and seeks to guarantee access to land for peasants who do not have it or who have very little and insufficient for their livelihood. For those who do have land, but do not have it legalized, the Agency will help them to formalize their ownership. And for those who have land and have it formalized, the Agency will guarantee that it is given adequate use in terms of fulfilling the social function of the land and its environmentally responsible exploitation.

Cuesta is a graduate of the Technological University of Chocó, a specialist in Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law from the University of Antioquia, and is currently studying Leadership at the Eafit University.

He has served as government secretary on two occasions, police inspector, head of internal control and has just been Project Leader of the Isópolis Company, a leading national consultancy company for social projects.