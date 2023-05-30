New discovery of hydrocarbons confirmed in Castilla La Nueva

Ecopetrol and Repsol reported that the Tinamú-1 exploratory well, located in the municipality of Castilla La Nueva (Meta), confirmed the presence of heavy crude oil (16°API), which is characteristic of this hydrocarbon-producing area of ​​Colombia.

The discovery is located in the CPO 9 block where Ecopetrol is the operator and has a 55% interest and Repsol is a 45% partner.

The well through which the discovery was made reached a total depth of 7,832 feet (approximately 2.4 km) and tested for hydrocarbons in the K1 operating formation, at a depth of 7,500 feet measured depth (approximately 2.2 km) from the surface.

During the development of the drilling work, no accidents involving people or industrial processes were recorded, nor were there any environmental incidents.

In the development of the initial tests, a total of 7,329 barrels of crude were produced with a water cut of 1%. The companies will submit an evaluation plan to the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), after which an extensive testing phase will begin to determine the potential and size of the new field.

This well has a strategic location, because it is close to the Ecopetrol fields: Castilla and Chichimene in the department of Meta, where a large part of Colombia’s oil production is extracted. This feature makes it possible to take advantage of the existing oil infrastructure in the area to facilitate the future development of the discovery.

Source: Ecopetrol

