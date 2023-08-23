New DNA Evidence Casts Doubt on Convictions of Three Men in Pennsylvania Murder Case

DNA Evidence Suggests Three Men Wrongfully Convicted for 1997 Murder

(Media, Pennsylvania) DNA samples taken from the 1997 murder of a 70-year-old Pennsylvania woman, Henrietta Nickens, indicate that she was sexually assaulted and fatally beaten by an unknown person, not by the three men who have spent more than two decades incarcerated for her death. This revelation came from forensic expert Timothy Palmbach, who testified in a Delaware County court on Tuesday regarding the new DNA evidence.

According to Palmbach, the analysis of the DNA evidence revealed a mixture of the unknown man’s semen, the victim’s blood, and urine on a sheet. He stated that the mixing of these bodily fluids suggests that the beating and sexual intercourse occurred at nearly the same time, contradicting the prosecution’s argument that they were unrelated.

“The mixing fundamentally changes the nature of the crime scene and the conclusion that can be drawn from it,” Palmbach stated in his forensic report.

Derrick Chappell, Morton Johnson, and Samuel Grasty, who have maintained their innocence for over two decades, petitioned the judge to vacate their convictions and order a new trial based on this new DNA evidence. The three men were convicted in separate trials on second-degree murder and other charges in 2000 and 2001. The case against them largely relied on the testimony of a key witness, Richard McElwee, who claimed he acted as a lookout while the defendants stole $30 from Nickens.

In exchange for his testimony, McElwee pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other charges and was sentenced to between 6 and 12 years in prison. However, his credibility has been called into question.

The recent DNA tests conducted in 2021 linked the crime scene evidence to an unknown male, excluding the three defendants. Modern DNA analysis techniques, including “tactile DNA,” matched the DNA in the semen to various other evidence from the crime scene, further supporting the argument that the men were wrongly convicted.

Despite the new evidence, prosecutors have fought to keep the three men behind bars, arguing that the initial tests did not connect the semen to the defendants. They have suggested that the evidence is just as consistent with consensual sex as it is with an unknown perpetrator committing both rape and assault.

Now represented by nonprofit organizations advocating for wrongfully convicted individuals, the three men and their families are hopeful that justice will prevail. Their supporters gathered in court on Tuesday to show solidarity and spoke about their desire for the judge to make the right decision.

Janet Purnell, the mother of Johnson, expressed her belief in her son’s innocence, saying, “Everyone needs to know that my son…they didn’t do it. They’re innocent.” Another relative, Mahir Sharif, shared similar sentiments and described the emotional weight the families have carried for the past 26 years.

The defense witness testimony from Palmbach follows the testimony of another defense witness regarding the new DNA evidence. In cross-examination, Assistant Delaware County Attorney Sara Vanore questioned Palmbach’s qualifications and noted that he did not closely review the court testimony. Vanore also highlighted that Palmbach testified for the defense in the high-profile murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, in which the jury rejected his theory.

Furthermore, the prosecution called witness Jeffrey Fumea, supervisor of the DNA forensics division of the Pennsylvania State Police, who stated that the unknown male’s semen was entered into the US DNA database, CODIS, but no match has been found thus far.

As the court evaluates the new DNA evidence and arguments presented by both the defense and the prosecution, the future of Chappell, Johnson, and Grasty remains uncertain. The hearing continues as the judge reviews the case and considers whether to order a new trial.

