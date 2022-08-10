Listen to the audio version of the article

September under the banner of great jazz music in one of the most evocative places in Tuscany. This is what the new edition of Orbetello Jazz Festival proposes, the review wanted by the Municipality of Orbetello and realized in collaboration with the Alexanderplatz in Rome, which this year is dedicated to the memory of Paolo Rubei, visionary and brilliant creator of the event who died prematurely. last February.

Around Gershwin

From 1 to 10 September, eight unmissable appointments will feature some of the most acclaimed international artists in the world of jazz who will alternate in the wonderful terrace on the Lagoon of the Guzman Polveriera offering unique and original shows. It begins on September 1st with a trio that is the expression of the best Italian jazz in the world: on stage Giovanni Tommaso (double bass) and Rita Marcotulli (piano) accompanied by the talented Alessandro Paternesi (drums) will give life to “Around Gershwin” an enthralling appointment with a repertoire that ranges from the original compositions of Giovanni Tommaso to the famous standards of George Gershwin revisited with contemporary arrangements.

The legend Horacio El Negro Hernandez

International appointment on 2 September with “Love in Translation”: to seal the twentieth anniversary of a sparkling mutual interaction, which soon became friendship, the Italian saxophonist Rosario Giuliani and the New York vibraphonist Joe Locke, undisputed protagonists of the international jazz scene, meet on the Guzmann Terrace assisted by other absolute masters in their instruments, the bassist Dario Deidda, the drummer Marco Valeri and the pianist Pietro Lussu. The concert on 3 September will be intense and enthralling with an extraordinary group of artists. To thrill the audience of the lagoon comes Pippo Matino, one of the most interesting bassists of the European jazz rock scene, who meets the Cuban drum legend Horacio El Negro Hernandez, universally considered among the best Latin jazz drummers in the world. With them on stage, to make the appointment unique, the whole class of a champion like Maurizio Giammarco (saxophones) and the energy Tommy De Paola (keyboards).

Paola Lorenzoni with Maremma Stories

The festival resumes on September 6 with “ONIROTREE” the project of the guitarist and composer Francesco Bruno that comes from the collaboration with the actress and singer Silvia Lorenzo, a work that starts from the common desire to rediscover some of the most fascinating melodies that have become part of the tradition music of various countries of the Mediterranean basin and beyond, whose origins are still often unknown today. The ensemble sees the participation of the drummer Marco Rovinelli and the double bass player Andrea Colella, two of the most popular musicians of the national jazz scene. Instead, it will be an appointment dedicated to the Tuscan musical tradition the one that on 7 September will see Paola Lorenzoni as protagonist with Maremma Stories, a project that is enriched by the Nicola Buffa Mediterranean Jazz Quartet, a group of musicians who have chosen to follow with courage and to the end the path of original music, based on the creations of Nicola Buffa, guitarist and leader of the quartet, whose compositional code, clearly inspired by jazz, is positively contaminated by the influences deriving from the music of the Mediterranean countries.

Tribute to Billie Holiday

With a tribute to Billie Holiday, absolute star of jazz and blues, Ada Montellanico, one of the most important and original singer and composer of the Italian scene, arrives on the stage of Orbetello Jazz Festival on 8 September. Accompanying her will be her quartet made up of the most important musicians of the current Italian scene: Enrico Zanisi on the piano, Jacopo Ferrazza on the double bass and Ermanno Baron on the drums. Four international talents for an unforgettable evening: on 9 September the Guzman Terrace hosts Matt Chalk – Danny Grissett European Quartet. Since arriving in New York in 2010, saxophonist Matt Chalk (originally from Kansas City, Missouri) has carved a singular identity as a pursuer of timeless beauty. A prodigious composer, Chalk’s music intertwines bold suspense and unexpected restraint. Californian pianist composer Danny Grissett has been one of the most sought after musicians on the New York and international jazz scene for the past 20 years. After moving to New York, Danny quickly became a favorite sideman of artists such as Vincent Herring, Nicholas Payton, Jeremy Pelt, and Vanessa Rubin. With them Luca Fattorini (double bass) and Marco Valeri (drums), will take the stage for a special concert that will range from a fiery intensity to a sentimental elegance at the same time.