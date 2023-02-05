On Monday the school year began in the educational institutions of the Industrial Municipality, around 20,000 students returned to classrooms.

It is expected that in the coming weeks students will continue to join the Dosquebradas educational system, reaching a number close to 26,500 students, which is the average in recent years.

In order to have more educational spaces, 7 new classrooms are already being furnished at the Guadalupe educational institution and it is expected that 23 new classrooms will be delivered in the middle of this year at the Diocesan College that are under construction, according to an interview with El Diario, Mayor Diego Ramos. This type of project improves the quality of education by having better spaces.