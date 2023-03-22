Home page consumer

There are now 21 new emojis on Whatsapp that users can use in the chat. Among them are a donkey and the flute. But which emojis are there?

The new emojis on Whatsapp have been announced for a long time. Now the roughly two billion users of the messenger giant can finally look forward to the long-awaited new emojis. The small pictures are currently being rolled out with an update. But it also means: Not every user in Heilbronn has them just like in other parts of Germany. The update is gradually coming to mobile phones. Nevertheless: In the coming days, the new emojis should land on WhatsApp devices.

New emojis on Whatsapp: Announced since the end of last year

21 new emojis are now available on Whatsapp if you have already downloaded the corresponding update. They were announced at the end of 2022How echo24.de reported. According to “WABetaInfo”, you could even use them beforehand with a trick. Now the appearance of the emojis is official.

The trick of using the emojis before the official release caused some users to become confused because they were unable to use the small pictures themselves. With the publication, this problem of Whatsapp is now also fixed. But which emojis are the new releases?

These are the 21 new emojis on Whatsapp

Among the new emojis for Whatsapp are new hearts, but also ginger, the one of the home remedies for colds. Wings, a donkey and a jellyfish are also represented and can be used by users with the new update. There are also two new hand signals as well as a comb and instruments. These are the 21 new emojis:

faces: trembling

hearts: light blue, pink, grey

Animals: Moose, donkey, jellyfish, goose

gestures: Hands indicating stop or pushing

Food: ginger, peas

Tools: rattle, flute

You can convince yourself of that. In order to be able to use the emojis, which should be possible from now on, it is necessary to have the latest update installed. For Android smartphones, it is important to have the 2.23.5.13 update. Some users can probably use the new emojis on Whatsapp since the previous version 2.23.5.12. Either way, the emojis are now flying through the chats. How many messages you have already written on Whatsapp in generalcan also be looked up by the way.