New epidemic warning from scientists – Current News

A new study has revealed that ancient pathogens lurking underground for thousands of years could lead to the outbreak of the next worldwide epidemic.

According to research by scientists from the Joint Research Center of the European Commission, very dangerous “time-traveling” ancient pathogens are now trapped under the ground, and if they emerge, the world will be at great risk of epidemics.

Using computer simulations and artificial intelligence technology, scientists emphasized that with global warming, the ice sheet is melting in many places and pathogens can leak from under the ground at any time.

‘UNEXPECTED CONSEQUENCES CAN HAVE’

Ancient viruses can survive and change under ice sheets for thousands of years. Noting that these viruses may have become more dangerous, the researchers noted that pathogens could emerge from underground and kill one-third of bacteria-like creatures.

In the study, it was noted that these pathogens can destroy nature by causing great ecological changes as well as threatening human life. Saying that modern bacteria may have lost their ability to resist old viruses, scientists said that the dominance of ancient pathogens will create great changes in the world and may reveal “unexpected results”.

48,500 YEARS OLD VIRUS REVISED

Last year, scientists announced that they had resurrected a 48,500-year-old virus hidden in glaciers in Siberia. The study also caused concerns at that time, warnings were made that ancient viruses pose deadly risks for the modern world.

According to new research, Although viruses are not generally considered fatal to humans, there are concerns that very old viruses may lead to new pandemics after Covid-19. For example, the influenza virus hidden in glaciers in Alaska emerged in 1981 and spread rapidly.

