China Daily, March 6, Changsha News On the evening of March 5, “New Era, New Lei Feng”——commemorating the 60th anniversary of Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation writing inscriptions for Comrade Lei Feng, a cultural evening was held in Changsha, Lei Feng’s hometown, Hunan Satellite TV, Mango TV , Mango TV International Edition APP live broadcast, “Learning Power” platform, CCTV, China University Students Online, China Art News, China Literature and Art Network, China Literature and Art Volunteer New Media, Fengmang APP, Yiban.com live broadcast simultaneously.

In Lei Feng’s hometown and the birthplace of Lei Feng’s spirit, Hunan Radio and Television used a themed show to lead the “Feng” trend, leading the audience to trace Lei Feng’s footprints, approach the role models of the times, feel youthful vigor, and inherit Lei Feng’s spirit. The central mainstream media praised the show one after another, injecting powerful literary and artistic power into the promotion of Lei Feng’s spirit in the new era.

The “New Era New Lei Feng” themed cultural evening gathered advanced collectives and advanced individual representatives from all walks of life, and used short films, interactions and other forms to convey to the audience the role model of the new era and new Lei Feng. The interactive “Lei Feng Squad Warrior” specially invited Mou Zhenhua, the monitor of Lei Feng Squad, and Shu Teng, a soldier, to return to Lei Feng’s hometown. The surprise display of the “Lei Feng Squad Banner” in Lei Feng’s hometown highlights the inheritance and responsibility of Lei Feng Squad. Scene narration “Role Model” tribute party “special guests”: Li Suli, conductor of Beijing No. 21 bus, Xu Hu, a national model worker, Long Mei and Yurong, “little sisters of grassland heroes”, Dai Birong, a hero who sacrificed himself to save others, in the position of welder Ai Aiguo, a great country craftsman who has dedicated more than 50 years, and Zhuang Shihua, a good Chinese doctor who has taken root in the frontier for more than 40 years.

The “New Era and New Lei Feng” themed gala is a gala that integrates mainstream values ​​and youth discourse, combines Lei Feng spirit with youth expression, and empathizes with contemporary youth. The evening party specially invited representatives of young students from Hunan to form a phalanx of thousands of people, and innovatively created a full-course, panoramic, and interactive stage for the entire audience. Representatives of primary and middle school youths and college students brought two creative chorus youth phalanx shows, paying tribute to youth role models with youthful singing. The short film “The Direction of Youth·Following Lei Feng’s Footsteps” records four college graduates who walked out of Lei Feng School in Wangcheng. Starting from the classroom where Lei Feng’s senior had studied before his death, he went to Tuanshan Lake, Anshan Iron and Steel, Fushun and other places in order to pursue Lei Feng’s life. Through the footprints of Lei Feng’s contemporaries, and in the communication with Lei Feng’s predecessors, and in listening to the stories of Lei Feng’s daily life and work, he felt Lei Feng’s spirit.

At the party, the James family of the British “Yang Lei Feng” and the “Yang Lei Feng” volunteers from Central China Normal University came to China because of their love for Lei Feng, joined the ranks of volunteer services, and also appeared at the party.

The show was broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV, ranking first in the program sequence of the same period of the night. The post-00s, post-90s, and post-80s accounted for more than 30% of the audience, demonstrating the influence of youth communication; after the live broadcast, Mango TV “New Era New Lei Feng “The live broadcast of the themed cultural evening covered a total of 21.6503 million people, of which the party was broadcast simultaneously on the Mango TV International APP account, the China Stage account of the Central Propaganda Department, YouTube, Facebook and other accounts. The international version covered 983,000 people, and other new media platforms exceeded 6.8 million People watched the live broadcast of the party.

During the party, the vibrant youth phalanx performances, creative theatrical performances, and the moving story of the new era and new Lei Feng also aroused high-frequency forwarding and heated discussions on the entire network. More than 30 million, #新时代新雷锋节会计划单#, #周书昌新雷锋晚会向无名英雄#, #何君陈晓情感说话给时代模板# and other topics were on the main Weibo list, with more than 30 hot searches on the whole network . (Feng Zhiwei, Zhu Youfang, China Daily Hunan Reporter Station)

