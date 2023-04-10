The spring plowing is busy, and the plowing and harvesting are performed at the same time on the coast of the South China Sea. In the National Modern Agriculture Industrial Park in Yazhou District, Sanya City, 1,887 new varieties of crops such as chestnut pumpkin, rainbow watermelon, and cherry tomato were unveiled, and citizens and tourists were the first to taste the “first freshness”. A few kilometers away, scientific researchers moved from the test field to the Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory to carry out research on key core technologies of the seed industry.

This is the National Modern Agriculture Industrial Park in Yazhou District, Sanya City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fan Yuqing

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized when participating in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress that a strong agricultural country is the foundation of a socialist modernized country, and promoting agricultural modernization is an inevitable requirement for high-quality development. In the overall situation of building a strong agricultural country, Hainan has identified its own advantages and positioning, accelerated the construction of Nanfan Silicon Valley, and created the source of technological innovation in the national seed industry. At the same time, promote the high-quality development of tropical characteristic high-efficiency agriculture, and continue to enrich the “vegetable basket” and “fruit plate” across the country.

Right now, the Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory in Sanya is extremely busy. In the laboratory covering an area of ​​172,000 square meters, there are more than 7,000 sets of advanced breeding equipment. More than 20 academician innovation teams and a group of “revealing the list and leading” project teams are working intensively.

Since the closing of the National Two Sessions, Chen Fan, a representative of the National People’s Congress and executive director of the Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory, has been busy “consecutively”: managing the construction and operation of the laboratory, promoting the implementation of the “unveiled list” project, and receiving scientific research units and enterprises who came to discuss cooperation… …In addition, as the leader of scientific research projects, he also led the team to carry out research on the frontiers of rice breeding.

Chen Fan observed the breeding situation at the Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Guanyu

He is very excited by the deployment of this year’s government work report on “in-depth implementation of the seed industry revitalization action”. “We are building a technological innovation highland for the seed industry to help realize self-reliance and self-improvement in seed industry technology.” Chen Fan said that the laboratory promotes the construction of major scientific and technological innovation platforms, and continuously improves scientific research facilities such as seed precise molecular design platforms. At the same time, promote the reform of the scientific and technological innovation system and mechanism, and break through the “two skins” of scientific research and the market through the research and development of the entire industry chain.

When attending the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the stable and safe supply of food and important agricultural products should be effectively guaranteed. “To consolidate the foundation of food security in an all-round way, Hainan focuses on the big article of ‘one seed’, helping to build a solid foundation for China‘s rice bowl from the source.” said He Qiongmei, deputy to the National People’s Congress and director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

There are many tower cranes in Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, and high-rise buildings rise from the ground. The construction of major scientific research facilities and platforms such as the National Southern Crop Phenotyping Research Facility, the National Saline-Alkali Tolerant Rice Technology Innovation Center, and the National Wild Rice Germplasm Resource Garden is in full swing. A group of scientific research units such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and leading seed companies such as China Seed Group and Longping Hi-Tech have accelerated their gathering, and the atmosphere of collaborative innovation has become increasingly strong.

With the help of Nanfan’s scientific research resources, Hainan also promotes the transformation of new technologies and new varieties on the spot, enabling the high-quality development of tropical characteristic high-efficiency agriculture. In the Yucai Ecological District of Sanya City, walking around Nashou Village is an eye-opener. Apple-shaped green jujubes, mango-flavored pineapples, and purple custard apples are growing vigorously, bringing new hope for increasing income. “In the past few years, there have been a lot of novelties in the village. Last year alone, the collective income of the village reached more than 1 million yuan.” said Xiao Chunlei, a technician at the Sanya Institute of Tropical Agricultural Sciences and the first secretary of Nashou Village.

As the only tropical province in my country, Hainan is uniquely endowed with the unique advantages of developing tropical and efficient agriculture. Hainan has planted 3.1 million mu of tropical fruits per year, with an output of 5.25 million tons. Up to now, 13,504 copies of tropical crops and fruit and vegetable resources have been collected and preserved, more than 400 new varieties of tropical fruits have been introduced, and the industrial structure has been continuously optimized.

New fruit and vegetable products are frequently launched, and the quality and efficiency of traditional dominant varieties have been improved. In the collective industrial base of Wuxing Village, Wenluo Town, Lingshui Li Autonomous County, Huang Liping, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Secretary of the Party Branch of Wuxing Village, can be seen every day. Fruits and vegetables such as mangoes and cowpeas are in the final stage of harvesting, and the open space at the other end is undergoing soil improvement and will soon become a test field.

Huang Liping (first from left) and villagers inspected the growth of corn at the village collective industrial base.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Luo Jiang

Huang Liping said that focusing on cowpea, the leading industry in the village, the scientific research team of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences will carry out comprehensive demonstrations of agricultural technology, using insect-proof nets, biological induction and other technologies to promote the reduction of pesticides and fertilizers, and improve quality and efficiency. According to reports, Wuxing Village is continuously improving the quality of agricultural products through variety and technological optimization, and promoting the sales of agricultural products through the development of pastoral homestays and rural tourism. Wenluo Town is building a cold chain logistics park to deliver high-quality agricultural products to more consumers’ tables.

At present, Hainan is accelerating the adjustment of agricultural structure, promoting high-value-added high-quality varieties, and starting the construction of the entire industrial chain around 15 leading agricultural industries. Continue to carry out provincial-level regional public brand building, vigorously develop the prefabricated vegetable industry, and strive to raise the brand awareness of Hainan’s agricultural products.

Reporter: Luo Jiang, Zhou Xuan

