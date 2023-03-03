Huasheng Online, March 3rd (full media reporter Yu Rong, correspondent Chen Luoyu, Yang Jia, Zhu Yuye) On the morning of March 2nd, the 2022 Hunan Learning from Lei Feng and Advanced Model Release Ceremony of Volunteering Services was held in Wangcheng District, Changsha, Lei Feng’s hometown. The window of the Provincial Department of Education in the Provincial Government Service Hall was awarded the title of the third batch of “Learning from Lei Feng Activity Demonstration Sites in Hunan Province”, and it is the only provincial unit selected among the 30 demonstration sites of Learning from Lei Feng Activities in Hunan Province.

At the ceremony, the practice and effectiveness of 10 demonstration sites of learning from Lei Feng, including the window of the provincial government service hall of the Provincial Department of Education, were introduced. At present, the Provincial Department of Education has 102 administrative and public service items in the provincial government service hall, set up 6 service windows, and selected 8 staff to be stationed in the window. Since the opening of the Provincial Government Affairs Service Hall in May 2020, the Provincial Education Window has learned from Lei Feng on the job, comprehensively strengthened the construction of socialist spiritual civilization, continuously optimized and improved service efficiency, and has been at the forefront of the Provincial Government Affairs Service Hall in various tasks.

The reporter learned that the window of the provincial government service hall of the Provincial Department of Education takes “more services by the way” as the starting point, and often solves the specific problems of the needy people through methods such as hand help, hand in hand, and hand in hand, and has handled mailing for the needy people accumulatively As a result, there were more than 1,100 cases of objects, and more than 120 cases of follow-up business were handled by relevant units for the people in other places during off-duty time.

At the same time, the party group of the Provincial Department of Education personally promotes the work of “going through the process, solving problems, and optimizing services”, continuously reducing materials, time limits, and costs for the masses, and continuously optimizing the service process. In 2022, the examination and approval process of the Provincial Department of Education window will be reduced by 20%, zero fees will be realized for settlement matters, the average completion time will be shortened by 65%, and the completion rate within the promised time limit will be 100%; the positive rate in the “good and bad evaluation” system will be 100%, There are zero effective complaints, 79 letters of thanks from the masses and 10 pennants have been received; more than 372,700 cases have been served for the masses, ranking first in the provincial government service hall, and ranked first in the annual assessment for two consecutive years.