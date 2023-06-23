New EU rules for representative actions come into effect

New EU rules for collective redress come into force this Sunday. As the EU Commission announced today, consumers can now bring collective actions in all member states. A qualified entity, such as a consumer organization, can seek compensation, replacement, or repair on behalf of a group of consumers who have been harmed by illegal commercial practices.

Member States should nominate qualified bodies

In the future, according to the new regulation, in a scenario such as the exhaust gas scandal, the victims of unfair business practices will be able to obtain collective compensation through collective actions in accordance with this directive. (In the above scenario, unfair commercial practices would mean, for example, misleading advertising by car manufacturers that violate the Union’s legal framework for vehicle type-approval or environmental regulations.) “We expect all Member States to quickly identify the bodies that are qualified to do so to launch such lawsuits,” said Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová.

European class actions constructed differently than US class actions

This European model has stable protection mechanisms and differs significantly from the class action lawsuits in the United States, explained the EU Commission. Representative actions could not be brought by law firms, but only by entities such as non-profit consumer organisations, which meet strict eligibility criteria overseen by an authority. According to the Commission communication, this new system will ensure that European consumers can fully exercise their rights while reducing the risk of abusive or unfounded claims.

Online platforms should improve Europe-wide cooperation

In order to support the smooth functioning of representative actions across the EU, the Commission says it has launched EC-REACT – the Representative Actions Collaboration Tool. The online platform enables the EU-wide exchange of information on representative actions. Through this platform, Member State representatives, judges and designated qualified entities could work together to better enforce EU consumer rights.

Editorial office beck-aktuell, June 23, 2023.

Related Links

From the beck-online database

Stoll, The Class Action – No Panacea for Mass Proceedings, DRiZ 2023, 146

From the news archive

Experts comment on the implementation of the EU Class Actions Directive, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from May 11, 2023, becklink 2027053

Easier legal action should relieve consumers and the judiciary, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from March 30th, 2023, becklink 2026649

BRAK calls for improvements to the draft for the implementation of the EU Association Actions Directive, report by the beck-aktuell editorial team from March 6th, 2023, becklink 2026348

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

