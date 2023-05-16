New extension of the emergency regime to guarantee peace in El Salvador

Approximately 1,250 families from the El Majahual canton, in La Libertad, will benefit from the installation of a desalination plant in that town, a project that is executed by the National Administration of Aqueducts and Sewers (ANDA).

The president of ANDA, Rubén Alemán, verified the drilling of a well in the vicinity of the Cantón El Majahual School Center, an institution that will benefit from the production of drinking water.

«Desalination is an integral commitment as an adaptation to climate change. Together with the director of the school, in El Majahual, we have verified that route that will take us to desalination. We have drilled an exploratory well, which gave us a flow with good production. In the next few days we are going to dig another well that will serve as an alternation»Alemán indicated.

He added that the desalination plant project in La Libertad is being developed with the support of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), with an investment of $600,000.

The director of the Cantón El Majahual School Center, Jorge Molina, highlighted the work of the Government and ANDA to benefit the student population and the community with the installation of these plants.

“With this project that comes to the community and, directly to the school, the benefit will be great for our student population and the parents of this area”Molina said.

Meanwhile, Olimpia Ávalos, who has lived in the El Majahual neighborhood for 22 years, highlighted the work of the Government to provide drinking water to communities that, for decades, were forgotten.

“Many of us will benefit because we do not have drinking water, what we have is from a well. It has been a great work that the Government and the president of ANDA have done»Avalos said.

Similarly, the head of the autonomous company visited Las Hojas beaches, in the department of La Paz, where he supervised the start of drilling the well that will be part of the project. Nearly 100 students from the Las Hojas Canton School Center will benefit from saline water purification.

«As we did in La Libertad, two wells will be worked that will work alternately, whose parameters will help us to size the fixed desalination plant that we are going to install in this place. The most important thing is that we are going to bring water to a school community that is less than a kilometer from this place»explained Aleman.

