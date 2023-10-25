New fatality in traffic accident in Yopal – news

Mayor Luis Eduardo Castro and members of the Mixed Economy Society met at a work table and visited the property where the new Yopal transportation terminal will be built.

For more than 20 years the city has waited for a decent terminal that meets the needs of our citizens and visitors; For this reason, the Administration confirmed that the resources for the construction of the terminal are insured and shielded, and the property has already been acquired by the SEM

The land, located diagonal to the CARI Hipoterapia, on the Aguazul-Yopal dual carriageway, has a cost of $3,439 million pesos and covers an area of ​​73,721 m². This strategic location will allow for decongesting the city’s internal traffic and connecting with the planned 50th Street.

The share composition of this Company is as follows:

Municipality of Yopal 20%

Conflonorte LTDA 50%

Flota Sugamuxi 15%

Autoboy S.A 15%

Luis Armando Morales is the president of the Mixed Economy Society.

The Planning Secretariat guarantees that all permits and projections in the Territorial Planning Plan (POT) are in place to carry out this important work of the transport terminal.

The designs of the work have already advanced more than 50% and it is estimated that the Terminal will be delivered 18 months after the start of construction.

Source: Yopal Mayor’s Office

