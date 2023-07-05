New fiber optic tariffs and cheaper entry

For a long time, fiber optic provider DeutscheGlass has left its tariff offering with surfing speeds of 300, 400, 600 and 1,000 megabits per second (Mbit/s) unchanged. The provider has now announced a new tariff portfolio. The new entry-level tariff now starts at 100 Mbit/s instead of the previous 300 Mbit/s. There is also a choice of tariffs with bandwidths of 300, 500 and 1,000 Mbit/s. According to its own information, German fiber optics has more than 1.7 million fiber optic connections in rural and suburban regions nationwide.

All tariffs reduced to EUR 24.99 per month in the first year

New customers can continue to use the four fiber optic tariffs from DeutscheGlass for the first twelve months at a reduced price of EUR 24.99 per month. The provider only calculates the regular tariff from the 13th month. As an online advantage, new customers receive a one-time payment of between 10 and 60 euros as an invoice credit, depending on the tariff booked. A one-off provision fee of EUR 69.99 is charged in each case.

The “DG basic 100” tariff with up to 100 Mbit/s in download and up to 50 Mbit/s in upload costs 39.99 euros per month from the second year of the contract. A tariff with 300 Mbit/s is also available. This is now called “DG classic 300” and enables uploads with up to 150 Mbit/s. The provider normally charges EUR 49.99 per month for this tariff from the 13th month. However, that is 5 euros more than before.

With the “DG premium” tariff you can access the Internet with up to 500 Mbit/s. Data can be uploaded to the network at up to 250 Mbit/s. From the second year of the contract, the offer costs EUR 69.99 per month.

If you would like to use the maximum fiber optic speed of up to 1,000 Mbit/s (1 Gbit/s) with German fiber optics, you can book the “DG giga” tariff. The upload speed is 500 Mbit/s. From the 13th month, the tariff will continue to cost 89.99 euros per month.



Three tariffs with a fixed-line flat rate, two including an all-network flat rate

With the exception of the “DG basic” entry-level tariff, all tariffs include a landline flat rate. The smallest tariff allows calls to the German fixed network from 2.9 cents per minute. The two fastest tariffs “DG premium 500” and “DG giga” also include a flat rate for all German mobile networks.

For the tariffs with 300, 500 and 1,000 Mbit/s, German fiber optics gives a change guarantee. Customers can test the tariffs in the first year. In the twelfth month, it is possible to switch to a tariff with a lower bandwidth if required for a fee of EUR 10.

The new tariffs can currently only be booked by new customers, but from autumn 2023 the new tariff portfolio will also be available to existing customers. Existing customers who have booked old tariffs with bandwidths of 400 and 600 Mbit/s, which are no longer marketed, can continue to use these tariffs.

