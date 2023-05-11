Home » New fine camera was installed in Cali
New fine camera was installed in Cali

Surveillance and control generated by photo fines in Cali they reach all parts of the cityincluding its bordering areas.

This has to do with the return of this mobile technology strategy to the road that connects Cali with the municipality of Yumbo, whose mayor’s office maintained that there are three authorized points by the Ministry of Transport for the installation of these photomultas.

You must take into account that prior to the arrival of each of these points, some notices were installed that indicate this “electronic detection”.

In addition, these photo fines will measure speed, which must not exceed 60 kilometers per hour, and the state of the required documentation. (SOAT and technical-mechanical review).

1. At the height of the Cervecería del Valle, in the Cali – Yumbo direction.

2. At the Valle del Pacífico Events Center, in the Yumbo – Cali direction.

3. In Kioskitos, located meters ahead of the Cencar roundabout.

The decision to return the photo fines to this area, according to Carlos Julio Valencia, traffic inspector in charge of Yumbo, is given because “This is a route considered dangerous due to the high accident rate, due to the large number of vehicles that transit it daily”.

