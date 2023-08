There was a new leader in the Dresden speed cameras in the first half of this year. According to the city, the speed camera at the retirement home on Güntzstrasse triggered almost 3,300 times. That was about three times more frequent than the speed camera on the Waldschlößchenbrücke. It has flashed around 1,000 times this year so far – in 2022 it was 9,300 times.

