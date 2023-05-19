New for clients: model contract for affiliate cooperation

Affiliate marketing is becoming increasingly popular as a business model on the Internet because it promises retailers greater reach and more business success through advertising on external websites. The affiliate makes advertising space available to the retailer, the retailer remunerates the affiliate on a commission basis for successful business brokerage. For affiliate cooperation, the IT law firm is now providing clients with a comprehensive, dealer-friendly model contract.

In affiliate contractual relationships, the affiliate provides the advertising medium, also known as the merchant, with advertising space on its own web space and refers to offers from the merchant, usually in the form of a link.

The merchant, who can hope for new customers and more sales through external advertising, uses technical means to record clicks on the links and user behavior after being forwarded to his offers. The affiliate receives a fee in return for the conclusion of transactions with the merchant that are subject to a fee after being forwarded via the affiliate links.

Even if the implementation of affiliate cooperation goes hand in hand with a large number of rights and obligations for both parties, such partnerships are often still agreed upon verbally.

However, this entails considerable risks for the merchant in particular, as he exposes himself to a high liability potential without meticulous contractual regulations and restrictions.

After all, the affiliate has extensive design freedom with regard to its website and can independently violate telemedia, competition, data protection and advertising regulations. However, if the merchant uses advertising space on these sites, he can be held legally responsible under certain circumstances.

In the case of purely verbal agreements, the success of affiliate advertising campaigns also threatens to be reduced by the fact that there are no clear specifications for the placement, design and content of the advertisements to be placed.

After all, there is often a risk of disputes if remuneration, due dates and the events on which the commission is based are not clearly defined.

In order to protect yourself legally as a merchant when commissioning affiliate advertising, to counteract liability traps and also to clearly define the mutual performance obligations as well as prohibitions and prohibitions on action, cooperation agreements between merchants and affiliates are almost indispensable.

With immediate effect, the IT law firm your client therefore one for free retailer-friendly, comprehensive and differentiated model contract for affiliate cooperation here in the client portal ready.

Tipp: Do you have any questions about the contribution? Feel free to discuss this with us in the

Entrepreneur group of the IT law firm on Facebook.