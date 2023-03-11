The impact of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is one of the biggest problems facing the Colombian economy today.

Between January and February, inflation in the country reached 3.4%, higher than the Banco de la República’s long-term average goal of 3%, which shows that the cost of living will not loosen up this year.

With this, some analysts consider that, in the best of cases, the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, will be between 8% and 9%.

Despite the fact that the February figure of 1.66% was lower than the one obtained in January of 1.74%, it is still high, although the Government showed its optimism about this result.

President Gustavo Petro said on his Twitter account that “we hope that the inflation that decreases against the producer price is transferred to the consumer price. If not, we would have phenomena of speculation that must be controlled”.

slower pace

For his part, the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, said that “I am pleased that the country’s inflation has reached its ceiling and, in particular, that the annual inflation rate of low-income households and agricultural products has been reduced. In March we will start to see a slower rate of price increase.”

For her part, the president of the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce, AmCham Colombia, María Claudia Lacouture, said that “despite having a reduction compared to last January, inflation was 1.66% in February 2023, still maintaining high levels. There is a sign of stabilization, although the annual variation of 13.28%, according to DANE, had not been seen since March 1999”.

The leader indicated that “it is necessary to analyze other measures, in addition to interest rates, to make the drop in inflation a trend and prevent prices, especially food, from continuing to rise.”

Likewise, Jorge Restrepo, professor of economics at the Javeriana University, says that in view of the February outlook there are still concerns “Even so, consumer inflation remains high, often for precautionary or defensive reasons and to cover rising wages.”

Elements that affect

For his part, the president of ANIF, Mauricio Santa María, said in an analysis that “the second month of 2023 continues to show some signs of indexation, in this case hand in hand with the rise in the price of educational tuition. We observe that in the annual variation, food and non-alcoholic beverages continue to be the factor with the greatest influence on the aggregate result. Therefore, and since it is an expense associated with basic necessities, the effect on poor and vulnerable households continues to be greater. However, at the monthly level, education is the division with the greatest variation, generating a more significant effect in high-income households.

The leader of the think tank maintains that “the annual inflation trend remains upward, reaching new highs and following the trend observed during 2022. However, inflation continues to be associated with temporary natural shocks at the beginning of the year. The slower rate of growth in the price of food and the dynamics of prices in supply centers make us consider the possibility that inflation will reach a ceiling in the coming months, for which reason we continue to anticipate a slowdown in the rise in the cost of life for Colombians, especially for those with lower income levels”.

According to the ANIF investigation, “there are still risk factors that could catalyze the price level, such as the threat of blockades within the country that hinder supply chains and the devaluation of the Colombian peso against the dollar. Two factors that we cannot rule out given the uncertainty regarding social, political and economic stability in the country”.

Consumption

On the other hand, historically January and February are the two months of the year when families have more expenses for tuition, housing or lease payments, transportation, and in which consumption is supposed to be high.

However, in 2023 these characteristics have changed due to the drop in consumer demand due to the impact of inflation and high interest rates. Proof of this is the Bancolombia report in this regard, in which it indicates that in February the lowest growth in the last 24 months was registered in nominal terms (1%) and a drop of 11% in real variation taking into account the effects inflationary.

The report indicates that these results reflect the complexities of the current economic context, characterized by the simultaneous emergence of a series of critical elements: a consumer price index close to all-time highs and, consequently, upward adjustments in interest rates.

It is important to mention the existence of greater uncertainty due to an adverse international outlook, largely due to geopolitical tensions and a complex local situation that has deepened the loss of consumer confidence.

Trend

The Bancolombia consumption index with seasonal adjustment, in recent months has presented a downward trend; in February it reached 91 points, 9 below the levels observed in 2021, and with a drop of 16 points compared to the previous month. The foregoing is in line with other leading indicators that reflect a process of deceleration of the Colombian economy and a lower purchasing power on the part of households through higher inflation.

“On the other hand, according to our information, the vast majority of businesses have reported increases in sales in their establishments via higher prices (nominal growth); However, this behavior is not accompanied by a greater number of units sold, as reflected by negative real growth and the decrease in the number of active establishments in February, registering a 15% drop compared to January 2023,” he says. the analysis of the team of researchers in charge of Juan Pablo Espinosa.

The lowering of interest rates

Since Thursday, March 10, when Bancolombia announced that it will lower the cost of purchases of about 50% of its credit cards to 25%, several banks and other financial entities began to study similar measures.

Davivienda, Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, BBVA and Scotiabank Colpatria announced a reduction in plastic interest under certain conditions.

In this apparent decision by the banks to alleviate the cost of money for their clients, given the direction the market is taking and that the banks want to take advantage of, Banco de Occidente also announced a 57% reduction in the interest rate of all your credit cards, when shopping for groceries and supermarkets.

Likewise, the financial entity reminded its clients of the additional benefits it offers, such as the alternate minimum payment that allows purchases to be deferred to 48 months, respecting the agreed rate and avoiding delays.

On the other hand, Banco de Occidente, a subsidiary of Grupo Aval, announces that as of March 15 it will reduce interest rates by 57% for food and supermarket purchases made by all its customers, with any credit card. With this measure, the interest rate for these categories will be 1.53% month in arrears (mv), that is, 20% effective per year (ea).

Mario Pardo Bayona, president of BBVA Colombia, said that BBVA reduced the interest rate to 20% for its low-value credit cards, for pensioners and the Public Force. This benefit will apply to existing customers and new customers with Visa Clásica, MasterCard Standard, MasterCard Senior and Pensional Senior credit cards (for retirees) and Mastercard Héroes (for the Military and Police Forces) with a limit of up to $4 million in purchases in the categories of supermarkets, clothing and footwear, gas stations, education, health services, taxes and public services. The benefit applies automatically from March 15.

Under this same scenario, Scotiabank Colpatria also announced that it will reduce interest rates on credit cards.