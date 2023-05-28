New gas emissions reported at Chaparrastique Volcano

The Ministry of the Environment reported that since 4:47 pm, a new increase in the degassing of the Chaparrastique de San Miguel volcano has been observed from its central crater.

Civil Protection, provided information on the case. “As the General Directorate of Civil Protection we remain active and constantly monitor the activity of the Chaparrastique volcano in San Miguel,” the institution reported.

The authorities recommend avoiding tourist activities on the volcano, as the increase in this activity can be sudden.

Civil Protection teams will continue to monitor the behavior of the Chaparrastique volcano. It is important that the population abide by the recommendations.