New Gen knocks out Congocom (5-2), Izi, Christian and Armand, an unprecedented trio of scorers

The New Generation of the sports press (New Gen) dominated the Congocom Establishment with a score of 5-2, on Friday June 30 at the Albert stadium (at the Boboto College) in the commune of Gombe. Thanks to Izi Christian Mbolifue and Armand shook the net with style, during this leisure match as part of the 63rd anniversary of the independence of the DRC.

When Armando Manananasi is in the woods (note: in the cage), New Gen is happy! The good dynamic of victories for New Gen still has good days. What success lately.

On the pitch, there was no observation time, Congocom, the opponent of the day, did not care about these statistics and from the first quarter of an hour, opened the scoring in front of his many supporters. New Gen with an almost empty sideline, set the record straight thanks to a splendid strike from his playing master, the genius Keko Magola.

After the lemons, the sports journalists were able to capitalize, take advantage of the instructions of coach Armand, the goals will rain in this dry season, at the Albert stadium, four, in the second half for the knights of the pen and the microphone.

DEARLY ACQUIRED SOVEREIGNTY, A GOAL-SCORING COACH WAS BORN TO US

Enoch Lubanda, who distinguished himself throughout the meeting with his dribbling and his burst of speed, was rewarded (2-1). Then the left side Grace Izi with a masterful free kick, which recalls Ebunga and Kasusula during the clasico, V.Club-Mazembe (2-2) in Kinshasa, will find the way to the net.

At 3-1, New Gen starts to freeze a wee one and gets punished. The Blues of Congocom will reduce the score (3-2). It is at this moment that the boss of the technical staff, Armand takes off his coach’s tunic and puts on the jersey. It gives tone with its shuttles and beautiful pitches.

The newcomer grants a decisive pass to Cristian Mbolifue which allows New Gen to breathe (4-2). The stopper will come after a three-way action where the central defender, Gloire Batoks carries the ball, plays with his opponent and slips a pass to Magola. This twirling midfielder rushes and will in turn deliver a pass to Armand who with a flat foot completes the festival of goals in total euphoria.

A New Gen sovereignty hard won in the middle of June 30 thanks to a state of mind instilled by the sheet metal worker, Gullith Basakisa, the will-o’-the-wisp Maxime Emfili, both out on injury and the grinta of the midfielder, Jolga Luvundisiako in broad daylight .

During its last outing, the team dear to President Jonathan Masiala and Vice-President Patient Tshiaba won with a score of 2-0.

Nesta Stones

