Kevin Santiago Quintero has become the new Keirin champion after winning this Wednesday in the final of the modality at the Glasgow Cycling World Championship that is underway. The final podium was completed by Australian Matthew Richardson and Japanese Shinji Nakano, who were second and third respectively. Let’s remember that the Colombian cyclist had already been gold at the 2019 and 2021 Pan American Games and at the stop of the Track Cycling World Cup in Australia in 2019-2020.

