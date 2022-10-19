Home News New government, from consultations to the oath: the next steps
New government, from consultations to the oath: the next steps

Consultations to start on Thursday 20 October (or Friday), assignment to Giorgia Meloni over the weekend (perhaps already on Saturday) followed by a tour of the horizon of the prime minister in charge, then swearing in the new government between Sunday and Monday and parliamentary debate on trust between on 25 and 28 October. This is the path, still hypothetical, which should lead to the birth of the new executive one month before the political elections of 25 September.

Preliminary step for the start of the consultations is the procedure in Parliament for the formation of the groups and the election of the group leaders which should be completed between today 18 October and tomorrow 19 October.

Government, Meloni: “Is today another day? Maybe”

Consultations

At that point, the Head of State Sergio Mattarella will be ready to start his consultations between Thursday and Friday: basically a moment after the end of the European Council in Brussels in which the outgoing premier Mario Draghi will again participate (20-21 October).

The President of the Republic will open the talks at the Quirinale which should take place in two days: first the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber will be received (the president emeritus of the Republic will be reached by telephone), then the leaders and parliamentary groups. The center-right, after the truce reached in the meeting in via della Scrofa (Fdi headquarters) between Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi will present itself with a single delegation.

Consultations will return to traditional: it is the signal of the overcoming of the Covid era. The talks will take place as in the past at the President’s “alla Vetrata” studio in whose external corridor the politicians come out and declare to the waiting press.

