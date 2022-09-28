Listen to the audio version of the article

Giorgia Meloni is already with her head in the construction of the government team. On the table the knot of the list of ministers, which will also be agreed with the allies. But first, the presidencies of the chambers must be defined. The hypotheses in the field are different and all obviously linked to the composition of the government team. A project that sees the idea of ​​appointing deputy premieres as a novelty. Two boxes that could be entrusted to Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini (the party asks for him a role as a “protagonist”), to “lock down” the coalition even more and also to prevent the allies from escaping on the requests of specific ministries. The president of Fdi would have talked about it with Tajani and in the next few days she will do it too with Matteo Salvini (who does not give up on the Viminale but that Meloni does not want to give him).

The assumptions for the Treasury

The key ministries remain under the observation lens: the Farnesina, the Interior Ministry and the Treasury. Via XX Settembre remains the name of Fabio Panetta, currently on the board of the ECB. Panetta, however, continues to be reluctant for the post of Minister of the Economy. If he insists on “no”, also to protect his run as governor of Bank of Italy, the center-right, at that point, could turn to Domenico Siniscalco (Minister of Economy and Finance in the first and second Berlusconi government).

To Foreigners Belloni or Tajani

Still with a view to not disturbing global relations, Meloni is thinking of offering foreigners to Elisabetta Belloni, former secretary general of the Farnesina, currently head of Dis, the department that coordinates the secret services. Already mentioned in the past for this role in other governments, Belloni was also the candidate for the Quirinale of the M5S and the Lega. If it’s not her, it could be Antonio Tajani. The coordinator of Forza Italia hopes for it, thanks to a long experience at the helm of the European Parliament. For the Farnesina, however, even the former minister continues to have high prices Giulio Terzi of Sant’Agataelected in the ranks of Fdi

Salvini outside the Viminale

The idea that Salvini can go to the Interior Ministry is always in free fall, a box that could still go to a man close to the Northern League secretary. The names that circulate are those of the former prefect Matteo Crying himself, head of cabinet when Salvini was at the Ministry of the Interior. Alternatively there could be another prefect, Giuseppe Pecoraro.