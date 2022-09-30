Listen to the audio version of the article

In the complicated government puzzle, which will inevitably end up in the international spotlight, the hypothesis of the division of the Mef between Treasury and Finance loses quotations, while the possibility of shifting energy from the Environment (now Mite) to Mise is gaining momentum. As for the ministries, one of the first problems to be solved is that of the Interior Ministry, which Matteo Salvini would have wanted for himself, but which the leader of FdI Giorgia Meloni would be oriented to entrust to others: to Nicola Molteni (Lega Nord, former undersecretary of the Interno) or to the prefect of Rome Matteo Piantedosi. Alternatively, the prefect Giuseppe Pecoraro.

Tajani hypothesis

As is well known, Matteo Salvini has enlisted his parliamentarians to the cause, and has become the protagonist of a real campaign of mobilization and sponsorship for a “Viminale bis”, that is to say to regain the same ministry lost on the Papeete beach. The problem is that Meloni does not intend to give it to him. And that, above all, the allies are also targeting us. One is Antonio Tajani. The blue would have hypothesized this scenario during his last interview with the leader.

The perplexities about Salvini

Meloni, while excluding vetoes on Salvini, slows down, because the leader of the Carroccio is on trial for kidnapping for the Open Arms affair. And to Mattarella’s perplexities would be added those of the EU Commission and the US regarding a political leader under observation for his controversial relations with Moscow.

The Mef, Foreign and Justice boxes

Other very delicate boxes are the Mef and Justice. If anyone speculates that Daniele Franco may remain in via XX Settembre, Fdi continues to focus on Fabio Panetta (ECB). In the event of a categorical no, the alternative would be former minister Domenico Siniscalco. For Maurizio Leo, the party’s head of economics, there would be a role as undersecretary.

In addition to the name of the force coordinator Antonio Tajani, the name of Elisabetta Belloni, current director general of DIS (the secret services) with Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata) former foreign minister in the Monti government) is named as deputy. In this case, Tajani – who will certainly be the party’s head of delegation – could be moved to the Interior Ministry or Defense. In pole position for Justice there would be the former magistrayo Carlo Nordio, with the lawyer Giulia Bongiorno towards the Pa.