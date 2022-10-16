Listen to the audio version of the article

In the end, after yet another day that saw the bridges of FdI and those of Fi committed to reducing the distance between the two political forces of the center-right, the goal was achieved: the face to face between Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi Sara. And the week that opens could be crucial for the formation of the new government, with the start of consultations at the Quirinale. In the evening, FdI and Fi sources reported that Meloni and Berlusconi had telephone contacts, and that they will meet in person on Monday 17 October, in the afternoon, around 4 pm, in via della Scrofa, at the headquarters of the Brothers of Italy.

League: optimism for the Meloni-Berlusconi meeting

The League applauds. «Even today – reads a note – Matteo Salvini has been in contact with the allies: the League looks with extreme optimism at the announced meeting tomorrow between Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi. The common goal of the entire center-right must be to respond to the expectations of the Italians, with common sense, responsibility and seriousness ».

The compromise hypothesis

The climate has tempered, thanks to the “foil” work of the bridges, along the axis between Gianni Letta (who went to Arcore on Sunday 16 October) and the new president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. A drop point may eventually lie on Justice. Meloni has long been thinking of the former magistrate Carlo Nordio for that place. But, according to various reconstructions, there would be room for negotiation. Alternatively, Berlusconi is ready to claim the Interior Ministry (with a high-profile figure, as a guarantee), or the Mise, which is however one of the key departments for the premier in pectore. Otherwise, in the last resort, Fi would ask for an extra ministry than those of the League. So far there are four attributable to Forza Italia, including Foreign for Antonio Tajani. In any case, the outcome of the negotiations will have to fit in with the wishes of the League, which does not seem inclined to give up the Interior Ministry, and has already secured the Mef with Giancarlo Giorgetti (unless Fabio Panetta’s option is reopened).

Melons: the left put the soul in peace

The aim is first of all to mend the human relationship between the two leaders, after the words (“opinionated, arrogant, arrogant”) written by the former prime minister on a note and captured by cameras (and Meloni’s close reply: ” He has forgotten one point: that I cannot be blackmailed ”), in order to restart the political confrontation necessary for the birth of the new government. In a post on Facebook, the premier in pectore criticized the «fragmented attacks of the left. Let them put their souls in peace – she added – she: we are here to revive our nation. It will be a path full of obstacles, but we will give our best. Without ever giving up ». Meloni has thus also sent a message to the allies, starting with Berlusconi: the government will take place. “Nobody wants to do it without Fi”, extends his hand Guido Crosetto, one of the founders of Fratelli d’Italia.

The Democratic Party: “What are Berlusconi’s children dealing with?”

The political clash between center-right and center-left therefore shows no signs of losing intensity. So much so that the Democratic Party, through the voice of the Security Manager Enrico Borghi, wonders why Berlusconi’s children are involved in negotiations with FdI in view of the formation of the new executive. “What was the fairytale of the normal right like in a normal country?” – observes in a post on twitter Borghi -. In the negotiations for the formation of the government, the children of B, ie the owners of Mediaset, come into play. What are they talking about with Meloni? Of the future of the company? Things inconceivable in any other Western country ».