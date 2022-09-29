Negotiations are in full swing for the formation of the new government. After the meeting on September 28 between Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini, rumors emerged about alleged tensions regarding the Ministry of the Interior. But Fdi says: “Neither names, nor vetoes.” And the League denies everything: “With Meloni there is a serene conversation on the problems of the country”
League: Fedriga, on Salvini United Federal Council
“It seems to me that the federal council has confirmed a united position of all political forces.” This was stated by Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Fvg Region, responding on the sidelines of a conference to the question whether there will be a new Salvini in the League.
Ronzulli (FI), the relationship between Rdc and M5s votes is evident
«There is an analysis that makes clear the relationship between citizens’ income earners and voters of the 5 Star Movement. It starts from Veneto with 5.8% to get to Campania with 34.7% and immediately after there are Calabria, Puglia, Sicily and so on. In addition to this statistical data, that the situation was this was evident for those like me who shot a lot in this electoral campaign. It cannot be denied that the Cinquestelle have made the entire electoral campaign on citizenship income, it is no coincidence that in the south the center-right has obtained a few less single-member constituencies ». This was stated by Licia Ronzulli, vice president of the Forza Italia group in the Senate, during the recording of the episode of ‘Porta a Porta’, broadcast tonight on Rai 1.
Lega, Maroni: for the secretariat I am thinking of Zaia, now a federation with Fi
Luca Zaia is the name that the former Northern League secretary, Roberto Maroni, had in mind, writing in the Gazette last Tuesday that the League needs a new secretary “and I would have a name”. Today the former governor of Lombardy writes to the newspaper directed by Claudio Cerasa specifying his thoughts. “I would know who to elect, I have already said, I would not like to mention names but perhaps it may be useful to make one to understand what we are talking about. A clue: he is a governor. A profile: that of Luca Zaia ”, he writes. “The federal council of the League, convened by Salvini, has not made any mention of the federal congress, even if Salvini’s secretariat expires in 2022 – underlines Maroni -. That said, our politicians seem to give a damn about what happened. Just read Tajani’s statements to Sole 24 Ore on how many ministries would be up to Forza Italia: ‘To Forza Italia three ministries? I also hope four ‘. Of course one would be up to him. He will tell himself. But in the face of these difficulties shown by Meloni’s two allies, Forza Italia and Lega, how can we get out of it? What can be done? What project could a new League secretary have? I have an idea: to create a federation between Forza Italia and the Lega. It seems to me a good and right thing, given the times in politics today. And in its rather modest (and to put it mildly) political class ”.