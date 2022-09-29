11:05

Lega, Maroni: for the secretariat I am thinking of Zaia, now a federation with Fi

Luca Zaia is the name that the former Northern League secretary, Roberto Maroni, had in mind, writing in the Gazette last Tuesday that the League needs a new secretary “and I would have a name”. Today the former governor of Lombardy writes to the newspaper directed by Claudio Cerasa specifying his thoughts. “I would know who to elect, I have already said, I would not like to mention names but perhaps it may be useful to make one to understand what we are talking about. A clue: he is a governor. A profile: that of Luca Zaia ”, he writes. “The federal council of the League, convened by Salvini, has not made any mention of the federal congress, even if Salvini’s secretariat expires in 2022 – underlines Maroni -. That said, our politicians seem to give a damn about what happened. Just read Tajani’s statements to Sole 24 Ore on how many ministries would be up to Forza Italia: ‘To Forza Italia three ministries? I also hope four ‘. Of course one would be up to him. He will tell himself. But in the face of these difficulties shown by Meloni’s two allies, Forza Italia and Lega, how can we get out of it? What can be done? What project could a new League secretary have? I have an idea: to create a federation between Forza Italia and the Lega. It seems to me a good and right thing, given the times in politics today. And in its rather modest (and to put it mildly) political class ”.