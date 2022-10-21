Listen to the audio version of the article

The Meloni government should be sworn in on the morning of Sunday 23 October. While party delegations parade at the Quirinale, the hypothesis of a rapid establishment of the government is becoming more and more plausible. Obviously the conditional remains a must, but the next steps towards the formation of the new executive should be fast enough.

Assignment on 21 October

On Friday 21 October, the head of state Sergio Mattarella will see the center-right delegations at 10.30. To which he will ask for a solemn commitment regarding the Atlanticist position of the government. After that, the President of the Republic will wait for Mario Draghi to return from the Brussels energy summit. Once the prime minister in office for current affairs has returned to Rome, Mattarella will proceed with the assignment of Giorgia Meloni, a position that will therefore arrive on the 21st evening.

List of ministers and oath

Giorgia Meloni could return to the Quirinale with the list of ministers already on Saturday 22. At that point the government could swear on the morning of Sunday 23 October. On Tuesday 25 October there should be a vote of confidence in the House and on Wednesday 26 the Senate should say yes to Meloni.

Macron’s visit

The oath at the Quirinale on Sunday morning will be followed by the meeting in the afternoon between French President Emmanuel Macron and President Mattarella. Macron, accompanied by the premiere dame Brigitte, will arrive in Rome on Sunday afternoon to participate in the Nuvola all’Eur at the ‘Cry for peace’, the meeting promoted by Sant’Egidio for interreligious dialogue, during which we will also talk about themes such as the war in Ukraine – pending the presence of Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox religious – migration, climate. The French president will give the opening speech shortly after 5 pm, followed by Mattarella and the president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum. It is not excluded that on Monday 24, the day on which Macron will be received by the Pope, he may meet Giorgia Meloni herself.