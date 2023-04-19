New Government will define whether to lower the ANDE rate to the end user

Write: Luis Allen.

After the decision of the board of directors of Itaipu Binacional to opt for an intermediate solution on the debated issue of the tariff for electrical energy sold by the entity to the ENBPar of Brazil and ANDE of Paraguay, it will correspond to the new Government that emerges from the elections decide whether to allocate the benefit of the tariff reduction to end customers, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which in our country represent 70 percent of employment and 90 percent of businesses, instead of allocating it to the famous “social expenses”, which are a source of dark manipulations that only fatten the pockets of the henchmen of the power of the day.

Paraguay and Brazil agreed on a Solomonic solution to the issue of the controversial matter of the Itaipu tariff, after in Brazil the final consumers have already benefited since the beginning of the year with the reduction in their monthly bills, because the neighbors unilaterally had already proposed in December 2022 the feasibility of lowering the tariff cost in 2023 to US$ 12.67 kW/month, due to the culmination of the debt payments of the binational entity, well below US$ 22.60 kW/month that have been in force since 2019, which represented a drop of 43.9 percent.

However, the Paraguayan government of Marito Abdo proposed to keep the rate at US$ 20.75 kW/month, which was the level reached in 2022, which meant practically giving up any advantage for Paraguay, due to the fact that a reduction in the price of energy is key in the event that our country decides to acquire more electricity for its consumption, the industry and its companies in general, even pointing to a purchase of its 50 percent of the total production of the hydroelectric plant, for the purpose of make better use of energy instead of ceding the surplus to Brazil at a derisory value.

Finally, an “intermediate” rate of US$ 16.71 kW/month was reached, an average value between the proposals initially raised by both sides of the Paraguayan-Brazilian venture. In this way, the two countries will access more than US$ 400 million each to implement projects and continue with works and programs, according to the binational.

From now on, with joy the announcement of a doubling of “social expenses” was made. It is that with regard to Paraguay, in 2022 Itaipu allocated US$ 220 million to said expenses, so for this year this figure will almost multiply by two.

ANDE did not support low

The head of the National Electricity Administration, Eng. Félix Sosa, contrary to the interest of large, medium and small companies in the country, would not be satisfied with the lowering of the rate of the state company, nor did he accept the rate reduction of Itaipu, despite the fact that it was convenient not only for the entity, but also for the final consumers of the energy, the vast majority of them residential, who are the sacrificed users of ANDE, who, month after month, must disburse huge sums that affect in a superlative way the meager budget of most Paraguayan families.

Sosa has already announced that a decision on an eventual ANDE tariff reduction will be adopted “after the elections”, but he announced that the state entity requires funds to invest in the infrastructure of networks destined precisely to supply almost the entire territory through the SIN (National Interconnected System), which already maintains an interconnection of the three hydroelectric plants of Itaipu, Yacyretá and Acaray.

Despite the fact that ANDE is expected to receive a total of US$354 million for the Itaipu tariff reduction, adding to the US$104 million for the “savings” in the purchase of power, the US$250 million expected that will receive from the binational entity for infrastructure works, an immediate reduction in the electricity bills of the end users of the state entity will not be easy, given the need that the company has for resources for investment.

But everything will be subject to what the new government that assumes office on August 15 decides, so it is estimated that President Abdo would leave the matter for a later resolution by the new authorities elected in the April 30 elections, depositing now in ANDE the necessary resources for their investments.

Simultaneously, the Senate has on the agenda before the elections the approval of a new external loan for ANDE, of US$ 145 million, from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). , also for the expansion of electrical networks and other energy efficiency actions, already thinking about the negotiation regarding Annex C of Itaipu, where the preparation of the country will be required to be able to consume all the energy that corresponds to it in the production of the binational .

According to Eng. Sosa himself, ANDE requires substantial financing until 2030, in the order of US$ 6,500 million, to implement its plans to invest not only in the distribution of energy but also in the generation of electricity with new hydroelectric plants, including the expansion and modernization of the current Acaray power plant and the machining of its Yguazú feeder reservoir, advancing in renewable energies with solar or wind (wind) plants, all this because from the next decade the surplus will run out of the Itaipu and Yacyretá binationals, given the constant increase in demand in the Paraguayan market.

But ANDE’s need for investment clashes with the intention of lowering the Itaipu rate for the benefit of consumers, especially MSMEs and low-income customers, so the plan should also be addressed. expansion in electricity generation, transmission and distribution with the contribution of private companies in the energy sector.

In fact, one of the candidates with the best chances of being elected, Efraín Alegre, has already indicated that his first government decree will be the reduction of the electricity tariff, benefiting Mipymes (Micro, small and medium-sized companies) in the first place, in addition to of low-income residential users.

Thus, Mipymes will have priority attention in the measures aimed at strengthening and formalizing production and employment, based on the fact of their great contribution to the national economy, since they constitute 90 percent of the companies in the country and occupy 70 percent of them. percent of the EAP (Economically Active Population).

This will promote greater access to credit for Mipymes and an increase in their presence as State providers, with the incentive of the priority granted in the reduction of their electricity consumption rates.

Greater control over “social spending”

Based on strict control over the so-called “social expenses” of the binationals, the new government should direct them towards financing social sector programs in the national budget.

The resources of the Itaipu and Yacyretá binationals constitute a kind of “dollar-duct” through which the funds that are managed discretionally, without any control, which are the so-called “social expenses” and undoubtedly constitute the main source of corruption of the Creole politicking.

Fonacide, a fund supposedly used to build schools and strengthen education, has instead boosted the prosperity of some politicians in the municipalities, without being bothered by prosecutors after serious complaints made by auditors of the General Comptroller of the Republic. The same happens with the juicy royalties, in addition to the funds managed directly by the binationals in regions of their area of ​​influence, without any control from the national Congress, since they are not provided for or controlled by the Treasury Budget.

Binational entities are reluctant to inform citizens in detail about their social and environmental spending movements, and even less do they accept that auditors from the Comptroller’s Office take action on the matter, or agree to provide the figures for their “social” disbursements. when they are required even by judicial means, taking refuge in the supposed legal clothing of binationality, which is not provided for in the Constitution.

What has been pointed out occurs despite the fact that citizens have the right to receive detailed, up-to-date and well-presented information on the fight against corruption and impunity, because the very future of Paraguayan society depends on it. To this end, the shielding of binationality should not work because there would not have to be a State within the State itself, as is currently the case with the Itaipu and Yacyretá binational entities, managed discretionally by the politicians in power on duty.

If a map of corruption is made that covers the entire country, it will be possible to observe the municipalities that receive funds from the binationals, where to a large extent their authorities have been prosecuted for embezzlement and other crimes that have caused multimillion-dollar damage to their communities. , and that for this reason they did not receive essential services in the areas of education, health and environmental sanitation, according to the different cases denounced by the Comptroller’s Office to the Prosecutor’s Office, like a biblical prophet in the desert, and many of them with resources from Fonacide, royalties or “social expenses”.

At least a part of these resources would have to be redirected towards final consumers, to allow the reduction of ANDE’s electricity tariff for users with fewer economic resources, in an act of historical justice after so many funds from the hydroelectric plants were to end up in Brazil and Argentina, or at the hands of politicians linked to the local power in power, without the majority of Paraguayans having been able to receive the direct benefits of these large dams that were also paid for with the contribution of all the inhabitants of the Republic .