Actually, there should have been a new slogan at the Essener Handelshof long ago. With a somewhat more complex process, you now want to find a solution.

It’s been a year since the new neon sign at the Handelshof was switched on for the first time. It was precisely for this period of time that “Essen. The Folkwangstadt” welcomes everyone who is drawn to the city centre. A year later, the 28 meter long lettering can still be seen at the Handelshof. And that will remain the case “until further notice”. This is what it says in a submission on the subject to be presented at the City Council meeting on Wednesday (March 22).

The topic was put on the agenda at short notice. A jury should therefore submit one or more proposals to the Council, "probably in autumn 2023", for a final vote. But more about the planned procedure later.













Illuminated lettering at the gateway to downtown Essen: administration wants LED technology

It is conceivable – albeit unrealistic – that there will no longer be any neon writing on the listed building in the future. In any case, the template in question presents four variants that are at least technically possible: One of them includes the complete dismantling of the advertising system, another a combination of LED "food" letters and an "LED video network" for changing slogans. But the city administration favors something else. If she has her way, the current lettering will be removed and replaced by letters and coats of arms with LED technology. From the pure design point of view, little should change, "the look of the hollow sheet metal body remains the same, there will be a change in the presentation of the contours and the lighting effect," it says.





Compared to the neon technology currently in use, the desired “Variant II” is expected to have a “significantly longer service life” in addition to energy savings. In addition, it should be easier to maintain the system. But even if the Essen City Council makes a decision in its May meeting as to which technology will be used in the future, it is still unclear which slogan will follow “shopping city” and “Folkwangstadt”.

Lettering on the Handelshof sparked a city-wide debate

More than a year ago, a surprisingly lively debate broke out in the city about the new umbrella brand at the gateway to the city centre. One driver was a voice of the younger generation(s) with the “Essen die” Instagram page.

At the inauguration of the Folkwang logo in March 2022, Lord Mayor Thomas Kufen emphasized that it was in place for a year. At the time, the city administration also said that further suggestions for future use during this period were being collected. “We will not only put this up for discussion with politicians, but also with the citizens,” announced the mayor at the time.

New lettering on the Handelshof comes with a delay

But why is the whole thing taking longer than announced at the time? “Two requirements are still necessary for a new lettering on the Handelshof opposite Essen’s main train station,” said the city administration before the council meeting on Wednesday:

But why is the whole thing taking longer than announced at the time? "Two requirements are still necessary for a new lettering on the Handelshof opposite Essen's main train station," said the city administration before the council meeting on Wednesday:

On the one hand, the technology should be "renewed or improved". Proposals have been developed and examined in the meantime, but a decision has not yet been made. On the other hand, citizen participation is planned, "which we want to get off the ground." According to this, not only "simply new slogans should be suggested", but the process "should be made a little more complex". The reason, according to city spokeswoman Silke Lenz: "With "Future.Essen.Downtown", the administration has started a holistic process for the development of Essen's inner city. We also want to do justice to this development with the design on the roof of the Handelshof." As many actors as possible should be involved.

Slogan at the Handelshof: That’s how you want to find him

How exactly do you want to find the most suitable slogan? The corresponding template on the topic states: “The aim of participation is first of all to collect as many ideas as possible solutions.” “Around the Easter holidays 2023” the call for this public participation should be made. The template does not reveal the form in which this is to take place. But: “In the end, unconventional entries in particular have the potential for valuable ideas.”

Anyone who now thinks that this citizen participation will choose the successor to the “Folkwangstadt” is wrong. “The task of the citizens is to get started in the creative process.” A maximum of nine members of the jury from society, politics and administration is then called upon to filter out “common themes and messages”. The jury should be supported by an advisory board from the culture and advertising industry (max. three people).

The results worked out should then in turn be handed over to a professional advertising agency, which should then develop the new advertising message. This is seen as sensible, “since short slogans with brand character are complex in terms of advertising language and require the competence of advertising and communication experts”. The jury then decides on the advertising message(s) developed by the agency, which finally proposes “one or more proposals for the final vote to the Essen City Council. Understood?

