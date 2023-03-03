Home News New headquarters of the District University in Ciudad Bolívar are vandalized
New headquarters of the District University in Ciudad Bolívar are vandalized

Recently, the mayor claudia lopez and the president Gustavo Petro inaugurated the new headquarters of the District University located in the El Ensueño sector, in Ciudad Bolívar. However, this launch has not been so well received by users and has been a source of controversy.

It should be remembered that last Wednesday, March 1, the inauguration of a technological headquarters of the District University in Bogotáthere they participated President Gustavo Petro and the Mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López who gave a speech regarding the importance of youth training in the country’s capital.

The mayoress referred to the challenges that were presented to complete the work, events that took 8 years for the delivery of the new headquarters of the District University, this, according to the official, would have been due to the increase in construction materials. construction and contractor failures.

The expansion of the Technological Faculty of the District University was a work that started during the mayoralty of Gustavo Petro in 2015 and which in later years was about to become a ‘white elephant’ due to inconsistencies with the work.

At the inauguration of the infrastructure while López was dedicated to highlighting the effort that was made to finish the works, while the spectators shouted “out, out, out”However, the president was not intimidated and continued with her words.

“Delivering this headquarters of the District University in Ciudad Bolívar shows that we put education in 1st place, that we build on what we have built and that we serve the youth. Gustavo Petro, as mayor, started this work and with the work of the Bogotá Mayor’s Office, and control agencies, we finished it,” the mayor announced on Twitter.

