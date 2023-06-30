Home » “New headquarters symbolizes the commitment of the United States in its relationship with Paraguay” assured the Ambassador
The new diplomatic headquarters represents the renewed commitment of the United States to face the future with Paraguay, Ambassador Marc Ostfiedl highlighted this Thursday, in the inaugural speech that was attended by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez and the first lady of the Nation, Silvana Abdo.

He recalled that his country cooperate with Paraguay in the fight against corruption. He also stressed that during the pandemic, our country had the largest donation of vaccines per capita, when 2,000,000 doses were received in 2021, to accelerate the immunization plan.

The ambassador also mentioned the participation of the United States in repression operations during the last dictatorships in Latin America, including that of Alfredo Stroessner in Paraguay (1954-1989).

“During the 70’s and 80’s we have contributed to injustices in Paraguay. We should not hide or be afraid to talk about these things. It is important that we do it so that it never happens again,” he said.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

