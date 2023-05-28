New heating or better yet, the insulation – that’s what the experts say

The energetic renovation of older houses it’s worth it. “There are savings of 50 percent or more of the previous energy requirement,” says Alexander Steinfeldt, spokesman for the non-profit consulting company co2online. If a building meets the passive house standard, it may even be 100 percent. But the measures for this are expensive – too expensive for many. Especially too expensive to tackle several points or even everything at once. But where is the best place to start, and which step do you maybe even take several years later?